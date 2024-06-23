GTA 6 file size speculations: Fans predict between 200 GB and 750 GB ahead of 2025 release

With the increasing file sizes of modern video games, many fans are curious about the potential size of GTA 6. The anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel is scheduled to launch on current-gen consoles in Fall 2025, but no official details about its file size have been released. Despite this, rumours and speculations are widespread.

Summary of GTA 6 File Size Rumors and Speculations

An early rumour about GTA 6's size came from X user @GTAVInewz, who shared a screenshot from an uncited source, suggesting that the install size could be 750 GB. This figure is considered unrealistic as it exceeds the storage capacities of base PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Another rumour, from a now-deleted tweet by X user @GTAVIbestleaks in February 2024, suggested the game could exceed 300 GB. This speculation seemed more credible given the expected large open-world map and extensive activities in the game, but many fans remained sceptical.

Recently, fans have been estimating GTA 6's file size to be around 200 GB. While some players are concerned due to the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops 6's approximate size of 300 GB, many trust Rockstar to optimise GTA 6 more efficiently.

For comparison, the PS5 version of GTA 5 (Expanded and Enhanced) with all online content and technological advancements has a file size of 95.945 GB. Red Dead Redemption 2, another major Rockstar title, requires just over 100 GB. Therefore, even if GTA 6 surpasses these games in terms of content, it is not expected to have a file size beyond 200 GB. However, this remains speculative as no official details are available yet.

Fans will need to wait for an official announcement from Rockstar Games or its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, for accurate information. With GTA 6 set to release in Fall 2025, more details are likely to emerge soon. In the meantime, players can look forward to GTA Online's next major DLC, Bottom Dollar Bounties, releasing on June 25, 2024, which will add new content.