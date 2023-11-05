GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch

For want of any news from Rockstar Games, GTA 6 leaks are increasingly stepping into the vacuum and hyping up the space around the game. These leaks have served to raise anticipation among the fans. To say that GTA 6 has generated quite a buzz so far would be an understatement, but not because of any official announcements or teasers. The buzz comes from the prolonged silence at Rockstar, with fans anxiously awaiting a trailer reveal that has yet to materialise. Coupled with this is the growing concern among the fanbase regarding their ability to access the game due to a GTA Online warning. All they have to sustain themselves are rumours. Now, if the recent leak about an ageing system is to be believed, GTA 6 is set to deliver an absolutely mind-blowing gaming experience.

Ageing System and Personalisation

According to the well-known GTA insider, @RockstarGTAVI, the forthcoming game will introduce an ageing system, along with a beard and hair growth mechanic. In essence, players will witness their in-game character undergo transformations, much like we experience in our own lives. While this remains a rumour at this stage, it's worth noting that games like The Sims have successfully employed ageing systems, Gamingbible reported.

Past Insights

What's even more intriguing is that some past rumours, such as GTA VI featuring a female protagonist, appear to have gained credibility over time. This serves as a reminder that not all rumours are mere wishful thinking or wild speculation. While it's safe to assume that we might have to wait a while (possibly a significant while) before we can confirm whether the ageing system is among the promised and teased game mechanics, one thing is certain: more leaks will continue to surface in the absence of any hints from official sources. It's essential to approach leaks with scepticism, the resemblance to the hair growth feature in Red Dead Redemption 2 does lend credibility to the possibility of an ageing system in GTA 6. Nevertheless, fans will need to await official confirmation from Rockstar Games to validate this exciting development.