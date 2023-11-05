Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch

GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch

A sneak peek into GTA 6's possible ageing system has gamers buzzing with anticipation. Could this be the game-changer fans have been waiting for?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 20:18 IST
Icon
GTA 6
Excitement builds as GTA 6's potential ageing system leaks hint at an innovative gaming experience. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Excitement builds as GTA 6's potential ageing system leaks hint at an innovative gaming experience. (Rockstar Games)

For want of any news from Rockstar Games, GTA 6 leaks are increasingly stepping into the vacuum and hyping up the space around the game. These leaks have served to raise anticipation among the fans. To say that GTA 6 has generated quite a buzz so far would be an understatement, but not because of any official announcements or teasers. The buzz comes from the prolonged silence at Rockstar, with fans anxiously awaiting a trailer reveal that has yet to materialise. Coupled with this is the growing concern among the fanbase regarding their ability to access the game due to a GTA Online warning. All they have to sustain themselves are rumours. Now, if the recent leak about an ageing system is to be believed, GTA 6 is set to deliver an absolutely mind-blowing gaming experience.

Ageing System and Personalisation

According to the well-known GTA insider, @RockstarGTAVI, the forthcoming game will introduce an ageing system, along with a beard and hair growth mechanic. In essence, players will witness their in-game character undergo transformations, much like we experience in our own lives. While this remains a rumour at this stage, it's worth noting that games like The Sims have successfully employed ageing systems, Gamingbible reported.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Past Insights

What's even more intriguing is that some past rumours, such as GTA VI featuring a female protagonist, appear to have gained credibility over time. This serves as a reminder that not all rumours are mere wishful thinking or wild speculation. While it's safe to assume that we might have to wait a while (possibly a significant while) before we can confirm whether the ageing system is among the promised and teased game mechanics, one thing is certain: more leaks will continue to surface in the absence of any hints from official sources. It's essential to approach leaks with scepticism, the resemblance to the hair growth feature in Red Dead Redemption 2 does lend credibility to the possibility of an ageing system in GTA 6. Nevertheless, fans will need to await official confirmation from Rockstar Games to validate this exciting development.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 20:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon