GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details

GTA 6 leaks: The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most popular game franchises of all time, selling hundreds of millions of copies. The latest entry into the series is GTA 5 which launched in 2013. Since then, it has gone from strength to strength, entertaining millions of players throughout the decade and becoming the second-best-selling video game of all time. Despite this massive popularity, the company behind the game has been very slow in releasing the next version and hardcore GTA fans have been left waiting. The sequel, called GTA 6, is expected to be released, but the launch date is still a secret. While there is hardly any official information out there, leaks and rumours have given a glimpse into Rockstar's next big game, leaving fans excited.

One of the most promising GTA 6 leaks is about the game's location. Reportedly titled ‘Project Americas', GTA 6 could go back to Vice City and feature several real-world locations.

GTA 6 leak

According to reports, GTA 6 has been aptly titled as a reference to the North and South American cities that it is tipped to feature. In terms of setting, Rockstar is expected to bring the game back to Vice City. However, unlike previous entries, Vice City is only expected to be a small part of the game as Rockstar will reportedly keep adding new areas to the game with DLCs. This means we could potentially see maps from other games such as Los Santos, and Liberty City added, although it is just speculation.

GTA 6 leaks claim that the game is going to feature two main locations - Vice City, and Port Gellhorn. While Vice City is Rockstar's own fictional take on Miami, Port Gellhorn could lift locations from Panama City. It could also include locations from Georgia, including fictional mountain ranges and a prison.

Some of GTA 6's potential locations include North Vice City, Rockridge, Little Haiti, Vice Beach, South Beach, Washington Beach, Key Biscayne, Yorktown, Ambrosia, Redhill, Lake Leonida, Grassrivers, and more.

Places such as Leaf Links, Malibu Club, Washington Beach, Ocean Beach, Ocean Drive, Ocean View, and Little Haiti could make a return from GTA: Vice City.

Real-world locations

GTA 6 could also feature some real-world locations. In the leaked gameplay footage, there were references to places such as St. Joseph Marina Water, Fountain of Youth (reportedly based on Fountain of Youth Archeological Park from St.Augustine, Florida), South and North Miami, and Everglades. Moreover, the game could also reportedly feature the Bermuda Triangle!