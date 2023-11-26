Icon
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle

GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle

GTA 6's imminent release inspires fans to quit smoking for a healthier lifestyle. One Redditor shares journey, sparking a positive trend among gamers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 26 2023, 17:04 IST
Icon
GTA 6 fan
An enthusiastic GTA 6 fan celebrates 10 smoke-free days, crediting the game's imminent release as the inspiration for a healthier lifestyle transformation.
GTA 6 fan
An enthusiastic GTA 6 fan celebrates 10 smoke-free days, crediting the game's imminent release as the inspiration for a healthier lifestyle transformation. (Rockstar Games)

Anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has reached unprecedented heights, with fans eagerly counting down the days until the game's release. The buzz around Rockstar's latest instalment in the iconic franchise has sparked unexpected life changes for some enthusiasts. Amazingly, it even includeszzzz the decision to quit smoking.

Rockstar Games, notorious for keeping details about their projects tightly under wraps, has finally broken the silence surrounding GTA 6. The studio recently announced that a first look at the highly anticipated game will be unveiled in early December. As the excitement intensifies, a community of fans is going to great lengths to ensure they are in optimal health when the game finally hits the shelves.

GTA 6 Hype Spurs Smoking Cessation

A decade-long wait for a new GTA title has led some fans to make a profound choice: giving up smoking to guarantee they are alive and well for the release of GTA 6.

A Reddit user, self-proclaimed GTA 6 enthusiast, shared his personal journey of quitting smoking in anticipation of the game's launch. Citing concerns about potential health issues and not wanting to miss out on the gaming experience due to preventable health complications, the fan declared, "I've been a fairly heavy smoker for a while now. Lately, I've been coughing a lot more and just feeling like shit from the cigarettes, but addiction is a hell of a thing. I'm so hyped for GTA 6 that the thought of being in the hospital or on heavy medication as a result of cigarettes has got me to quit cold turkey. I will not miss out on this game and want to be in my best possible health for it. Today is 10 days free. Thanks, Rockstar!"

The Reddit post resonated with many others who congratulated the individual and shared their own stories of making significant lifestyle changes in anticipation of the game. The transformative power of gaming, even before a launch, has left some fans astonished at the profound impact it can have on people's lives.

Connecting the love for gaming with a commitment to personal well-being is a positive trend. If the excitement for GTA 6 serves as motivation for even one person to quit smoking, it's a noteworthy and commendable result that goes beyond the realm of gaming.

First Published Date: 26 Nov, 17:04 IST
