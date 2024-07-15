GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans have voiced their desires for significant changes from GTA 5, highlighting several features they hope won't carry over. These concerns, gathered from discussions on platforms like the r/GTA6 subreddit, reflect a shared sentiment among players eager for the next generation of the game.

Police Behavior and AI

Among the top grievances is the overly aggressive behaviour of police in GTA 5. Fans criticise the unrealistic nature of law enforcement, which instantly detects and responds to minor infractions with disproportionate force. They argue for a return to the more nuanced police AI seen in GTA 4, emphasising a balance between satire and gameplay realism.

Enhanced Immersion vs. Comfort

Another contentious issue is the first-person camera, introduced in GTA 5's enhanced edition. While praised for its immersion, players lament the restrictive field of view and motion effects like head-bobbing, which can induce motion sickness. There's a call for these aspects to be refined or removed to enhance gameplay comfort and realism.

Character Customization Woes

Players also express frustration over character autonomy in clothing choices. In GTA 5, protagonists often revert to default outfits, undermining player customization efforts. This issue is seen as potentially less problematic in GTA 6, which features fewer protagonists and could mitigate the inconsistency in clothing changes.

Freedom in Vehicle Selection

The inability to freely select and customise main vehicles is another sticking point. Unlike previous titles where players had more control over their character's transportation choices, GTA 5's protagonists are tethered to specific vehicles integral to the storyline. Fans advocate for greater vehicle customization options in GTA 6 to enhance gameplay flexibility and personalisation.

Crash Deformation and Driving Realism

Lastly, concerns are raised over the simplified vehicle damage system in GTA 5, which detracts from the realism and challenge of driving. Players fondly recall the more intricate crash deformation mechanics of GTA 4 and hope for a return to this level of detail in GTA 6, enhancing both the driving experience and overall game immersion.

As anticipation builds for GTA 6, these player insights highlight a strong desire for Rockstar Games to innovate while addressing fan feedback to create a more engaging and immersive gaming experience.