Grand Theft Auto 6 first trailer has fans analysing every detail, while recent comments from Video Games Deluxe reignite speculation about a VR port for GTA: San Andreas.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 14 2024, 11:11 IST
Fans dissect the GTA 6 trailer for clues about the new game, while Video Games Deluxe hints at a potential VR project involving GTA: San Andreas. (Representative image) (Unsplash )

GTA 6 trailer: The gaming community is abuzz with excitement over the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6 by Rockstar Games. Despite only the first trailer being released, fans have meticulously analysed every detail, revealing expected locations, groups, and vehicles. The game is set in the fictional state of Leonida, expanding beyond the familiar Vice City.

 GTA 6 VR Project Speculations

Recently, rumours about a VR port for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas have gained traction again. This speculation stems from a statement by Video Games Deluxe, the developer of L.A. Noire. In a LinkedIn post, the Sydney-based company shared that they are working exclusively on projects for Rockstar Games. They mentioned commissioning music from local composer Freyja Garbett for a VR project they were involved in several years ago.

Video Games Deluxe elaborated that the VR project was initially based on a case from L.A. Noire that did not make the final cut, describing it more as a tech demo than a full-fledged game. This revelation has led some GTA fans to speculate that the VR project could be the long rumoured VR port of GTA San Andreas. Others believe it might be a VR adaptation of Red Dead Redemption 2 or GTA V. However, the developers themselves noted that they are uncertain if the project will ever be completed.

 GTA 6 L.A. Noire and Rockstar Games

L.A. Noire, an action-adventure game released by Rockstar Games in 2011, serves as the background for this speculation. The game's developer, Video Games Deluxe, has been involved with Rockstar for years, and their mention of the VR project has sparked significant interest. Despite this, they clarified that the future of the VR project remains uncertain, and their current focus is on completing the score commission to support local talent.

Conclusion

The gaming world remains on edge with anticipation for GTA 6, while rumours of a GTA: San Andreas VR port continue to swirl. With Video Games Deluxe's recent revelations, fans are left to speculate on what the future holds for Rockstar Games' projects. The details remain uncertain, but the excitement within the community is palpable.

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 11:11 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

