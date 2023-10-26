GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems

Over the last few weeks, we've covered various aspects of Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6, Rockstar's next big game and the sequel to massively popular GTA 5. Courtesy of the big leak that took place last year, we now know that GTA 6 might have two playable protagonists - Jason and Lucia. The game might also feature a new cover and stealth mechanics, as well as an RDR2-like health and eagle eye system. Today, we take a deep dive into the new gameplay systems of GTA 6.

GTA 6 leak: All the new gameplay systems

Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. As per the leaked gameplay videos, GTA 6 would have purchasable properties as well as businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$' sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank's Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game.

Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature fences. But instead of fencing horses and carriages, players might be able to fence vehicles as well art.

GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs, Ubisoft's own open-world take on the Grand Theft Auto series. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia carries devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles.

Talking about vehicles, GTA 6 might allow players to discover vehicles too. The game might have a vehicle compendium as evident by a leaked video where Jason gets into a Maibatsu Sanchez and the text on the bottom right says the player has found a new livery for it.

If you're cash-strapped, robberies could be an easy way to earn quick money in GTA 6 as the two characters are tipped to have a Bonnie and Clyde relationship. As per the leaks, players would also be able to give commands to the other character during the robbery, such as telling them to surrender or to hold out. Moreover, both characters would reportedly also carry ‘loot bags' for stashing robbed cash, and gold. There might also be a sharing system as well where both characters share items such as food, ammo, other consumables and even weapons.

Another feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 that could make its way to GTA 6 might be a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank's Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description' meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description.

Do note that all the information is based on leaks and rumours, and should be taken with a pinch of salt.