GTA 6 leak: From police recognition to fences, features it could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 could borrow several features from Red Dead Redemption 2 including loot bags, police recognition system, fences, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 02 2023, 20:25 IST
GTA 6 is likely to borrow several gameplay features from another Rockstar game, Red Dead Redemption 2. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 leak: We've been reporting about the various aspects of Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 for several weeks now. Rockstar's next big game has got fans hyped up, more so, especially after the big leak in February last year. Having already gotten a glimpse at its gameplay, we cannot wait to what Rockstar offers in this highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5. While GTA 6 is rumoured to feature some truly next-generation mechanics that haven't been seen in a video game before, it might also borrow some features from Red Dead Redemption 2, another astonishing Rockstar game that has wowed fans with its gameplay, mechanics, characters, storyline, and the open-world depiction of the Wild West.

So, check out the features that GTA 6 could borrow from Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 6 leak

One of the most promising GTA 6 leaks is about the characters. It has been rumoured that the game might feature two playable characters - Jason and Lucia, who have a Bonnie & Clyde relationship. Both of them are tipped to carry loot bags to store cash, gold, and consumables. This is similar to the satchel that the protagonist, Arthur Morgan, carries in Red Dead Redemption 2 which is used to keep money, all the loot, consumables, potions, and more.

Another feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 that could make its way to GTA 6 might be a witness and police recognition system. In Red Dead Redemption 2, Arthur Morgan can wear a mask to hide his face while committing a crime. If done so, the police do not have his description and search for an unknown suspect. However, if you do not wear a mask, then they have a full description of your character.

Similarly in the Hank's Waffles robbery video in GTA 6, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description' meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description.

Another way of earning money in GTA 6 could be through fences. Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature fences, but instead of fencing horses and carriages, players might be able to fence vehicles as well art.

Do note that all the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt. Only Rockstar Games might be able to tell us what GTA 6 might look like but until then, all we can do is speculate and wait.

First Published Date: 02 Nov, 20:24 IST
