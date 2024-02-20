GTA 6 leak hints at AI-powered NPCs leading to smarter interactions; Know what’s coming

Every week, a new GTA 6 leak surfaces revealing exciting details about it. The next Grand Theft Auto game, which is confirmed to be released in 2025, will likely debut with groundbreaking features that take the gameplay experience to the next level. With the GTA 6 trailer, we've already seen the likely open-world, characters, locations and some gameplay elements. One of the more interesting leaks suggests at the possibility of smarter NPCs in GTA 6 which harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

GTA 6 - smarter NPCs?

According to a detailed document published on Reddit based on the GTA 6 leak that occurred in 2022, GTA 6 could feature improved NPC interactions, with generative AI rumoured to be involved. If true, the NPCs in GTA 6 might engage in real conversations and have their daily routines to follow, instead of being static or roaming around the map without really going anywhere.

However, this won't be the first time that NPCs in a Rockstar game have real interactions. In Red Dead Redemption 2, the NPC characters have their own set routines which they follow, depending on the occupation they have.

In the past, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has talked about the possibility of generative AI being involved in the process of game development. He believes that it could improve interaction with NPCs, which could improve the gameplay experience.

In an interview with Inverse, Zelnick said, “Everyone's working on that. You're a playable character, you're interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun.”

It is important to note that all the information is mere speculation and is based on unofficial reports. Only the official launch of the game will reveal actual details about GTA 6, which is expected to arrive in 2025.

