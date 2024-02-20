 GTA 6 leak hints at AI-powered NPCs leading to smarter interactions; Know what’s coming | Gaming News
GTA 6 leak hints at groundbreaking features for the 2025 release, including smarter NPCs with generative AI for real interactions and daily routines.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 20 2024, 16:25 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature smarter NPCs courtesy of generative AI upgrades, as per some reports. (Rockstar Games)

Every week, a new GTA 6 leak surfaces revealing exciting details about it. The next Grand Theft Auto game, which is confirmed to be released in 2025, will likely debut with groundbreaking features that take the gameplay experience to the next level. With the GTA 6 trailer, we've already seen the likely open-world, characters, locations and some gameplay elements. One of the more interesting leaks suggests at the possibility of smarter NPCs in GTA 6 which harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI).

Also Read: GTA 5 PC Cheats for February 2024

GTA 6  - smarter NPCs?

According to a detailed document published on Reddit based on the GTA 6 leak that occurred in 2022, GTA 6 could feature improved NPC interactions, with generative AI rumoured to be involved. If true, the NPCs in GTA 6 might engage in real conversations and have their daily routines to follow, instead of being static or roaming around the map without really going anywhere.

However, this won't be the first time that NPCs in a Rockstar game have real interactions. In Red Dead Redemption 2, the NPC characters have their own set routines which they follow, depending on the occupation they have.

In the past, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has talked about the possibility of generative AI being involved in the process of game development. He believes that it could improve interaction with NPCs, which could improve the gameplay experience.

In an interview with Inverse, Zelnick said, “Everyone's working on that. You're a playable character, you're interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun.”

It is important to note that all the information is mere speculation and is based on unofficial reports. Only the official launch of the game will reveal actual details about GTA 6, which is expected to arrive in 2025.

Also, read other top stories today:

Clone games! AI tools are being used in video game studios to generate synthetic voice clones for characters, potentially replacing human actors. Some actors are skeptical, while others, like Andy Magee, see it as an opportunity for new acting experiences if fairly compensated. Check what this automation drive is all about here.

Helpline for deepfakes! The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) and Meta have announced that a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp, aimed at combating deepfakes will be available for the public in March 2024. Know more here.

iPhone 16 Pro leak! The upcoming Apple iPhone may come in new titanium colour options. Know what the latest rumour says. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech Channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 16:25 IST

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 16:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

