 GTA 6 map: New leak report reveals over 100 locations for players to explore, immersive gaming experience | Gaming News
GTA 6 sparks excitement as leaked details hint at an expansive map featuring over 100 locations for players to explore, promising an immersive gaming experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 11:14 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
Exciting details emerge online about the GTA 6 map, promising over 100 locations for players to explore soon. (Rockstar Games)

Amidst the buzz surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6, fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of what promises to be a sprawling gaming landscape. Despite the official trailer's release last December, the game's arrival still lies on the horizon. This, however, has not dampened the enthusiasm of fans, who are adept at speculating about the magnitude of this highly-anticipated instalment.

As the sixth entry in Rockstar Games' beloved Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6 holds considerable anticipation. With over a decade since the release of its predecessor, GTA 5, fans are primed for the next chapter. The scale of the upcoming game remains a subject of conjecture.

Also read: GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges

Insights from Leaks and Official Trailers

Drawing insights from the lone official trailer and numerous leaks that have surfaced in recent years, it's reasonable to infer that GTA 6's map will be expansive. Expected to surpass the vastness of Red Dead Redemption 2, which traversed the expanse of North America, GTA 6 is anticipated to be grander, set in the fictional Vice City.

Inspired by Miami and its environs in Florida, the game is poised to feature an array of cities, along with their surrounding areas including the Keys (Gator Keys), mountain regions, ports, and more.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

User Compilation Unveils the Scope of Exploration

Compiling the plethora of map information, a user on r/GTA6 has meticulously assembled a list of confirmed details, painting a picture of a colossal world awaiting exploration. "We all know this game will be set in Florida. What a lot of people don't know is that the game will feature surrounding states, parts of them. Mainly Georgia.," the user shared, Gamingbible reported

Also read: Upcoming OTT releases in April: Farrey, BHIMAA to Siren, know what's coming

While Rockstar has yet to officially confirm or fully unveil the map, the evidence points towards an expansive terrain. With expectations soaring for its grandeur, GTA 6 is poised to set new benchmarks, potentially eclipsing its predecessors in the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 11:14 IST
