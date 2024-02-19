 GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details

GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details

GTA 6 is set to feature beloved Red Dead Redemption 2 elements like Eagle Eye and NPC interaction, according to a PlayStation developer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 19 2024, 18:25 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
View all Images
PlayStation insider reveals possibility of Red Dead Redemption 2 features in GTA 6. (Rockstar Games)

Prepare for a gaming revolution as a PlayStation developer spills the beans on GTA 6 incorporating several beloved features from the iconic Red Dead Redemption 2 game. Renowned as one of the best open-world games ever, Red Dead Redemption 2 set a benchmark with its unparalleled attention to detail, making it a tough act to follow. However, the eagerly awaited GTA 6 seems poised to surpass even this gaming masterpiece, with tantalizing leaks and rumors stirring up anticipation.

Eagle Eye Precision Returns

The PlayStation insider has disclosed that GTA 6 will inherit features such as the Eagle Eye from Red Dead Redemption 2. This distinctive ability allows players to identify various objects and characters in the game world, proving particularly handy for tracking animals during hunting excursions, Gamingbible reported. While the extent of hunting in GTA 6 remains unknown, whispers of a fishing minigame suggest the Eagle Eye might find a new purpose- perhaps in tracking down rampaging crocodiles or alligators?

But that's not all; another exciting feature making a comeback in GTA 6 is the NPC interaction system from Red Dead Redemption 2. While GTA 5 allowed some interaction with non-playable characters, the immersive options offered by Red Dead Redemption 2 promise to elevate the open-world experience in Vice City. Get ready to engage with a variety of NPCs roaming the streets, including quirky characters like the infamous hammer-lady.

Release Date Speculations

While these revelations certainly stoke the flames of anticipation, one crucial piece of information remains elusive- the release date. Rockstar Games has kept mum, offering only a vague 2025 release window. Despite the lingering uncertainty, the promise of these new features in GTA 6 suggests that the wait will be well worth it. Gamers can hardly contain their excitement as they eagerly await more revelations about what this highly anticipated game will offer when it hits the shelves next year.

Also, read these top stories today:

Bhai gets things done in India? Carl Pei dons ‘Bhai' moniker ahead of Nothing Phone 2a launch, gets Elon Musk, Perplexity CEO involved too. Read all about it here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Improving @work! Looking for an impactful work management tool to increase team productivity? Know how Smartsheet can help empower teams with effective collaboration tools. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Latest iPhone available with big discount! Within just a few months of launch, the Apple iPhone 15 is available with a massive discount. Check it out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Feb, 18:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 may offer Red Dead Redemption 2 features; PlayStation insider unveils exciting details
GTA 6
GTA 6 excitement peaks as alleged leak reveals thrilling features
PS5
Top 10 PS5 Games: The Future of Console Gaming Unveiled
GTA 6
Decoded! GTA 6 leak "unveils" prone mechanic feature and controller changes
nintendo switch 2
Nintendo is telling game publishers Switch 2 will be delayed

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets