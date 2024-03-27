GTA 6 on PS5 Pro may run at a smooth 60fps, leaked specs suggest! Know what’s coming

As anticipation builds for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025, fans eagerly speculate about how the game will perform on next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. With the recent leak of the rumored PS5 Pro's specs, excitement has peaked, raising questions about whether the upgraded console will offer an enhanced gaming experience for GTA 6 enthusiasts.

GTA 6 on PS5 Pro

The leaked specifications of the PS5 Pro, which surfaced around March 15, 2024, suggested significant improvements over the base PS5 model. With enhancements in rendering speed and computing power, gamers speculated that the PS5 Pro could provide the optimal platform for experiencing GTA 6, reported Sportskeeda. However, Digital Foundry analyst Richard Leadbetter tempered expectations, expressing doubts about the console's ability to achieve 60 frames per second (fps) in the game without substantial improvements to the CPU.

While fans eagerly await official confirmation from Sony regarding the PS5 Pro's release and capabilities, industry insider Tom Henderson suggests a potential launch during the 2024 Holiday season. Despite the absence of official announcements, the leaked information has ignited discussions about the potential performance of GTA 6 on the rumored console.

Meanwhile, there are conflicting reports regarding the possibility of playing GTA 6 at 60fps on the base PS5. Allegedly, a comment from Rockstar Games' Senior Material Artist Hailin Si hinted at the studio's confidence in achieving this frame rate. However, the authenticity of this statement remains unverified, leaving fans uncertain about the game's performance on current-generation hardware.

GTA 6: Details

As speculation continues to swirl, Rockstar Games has remained tight-lipped about GTA 6's release date, gameplay features, and compatibility with different consoles. While excitement mounts within the gaming community, players eagerly await further details about pricing, pre-order availability, and performance optimizations for specific platforms.

In the absence of official announcements, fans must approach rumors and speculations with caution, recognizing that concrete information about GTA 6's performance on the PS5 Pro and other consoles will likely emerge closer to the game's release date.