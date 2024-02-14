 GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out

GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out

Take-Two Interactive has reportedly reduced its expected revenue, indicating a downward adjustment in expected earnings and potentially affecting GTA 6 release date.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 15:39 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
View all Images
GTA 6 release could happen in FY26, reports suggest. Check details. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 release date: Earlier this month, the GTA 6 release date was tipped when Rockstar Games had its annual earnings conference call. During the meeting, Take-Two Interactive representatives discussed the roadmap for the upcoming fiscal years in terms of revenue and profit. It also shed light on the possible GTA 6 release date. Fans have been awaiting any news on Rockstar's sequel to GTA 5 and the arrival of the GTA 6 trailer last year has only added fuel to the fire. Now, a recent report suggests that the GTA 6 release date could be pushed back. Know when it could come out.

Also Read: GTA 5 PC Cheats for February 2024

GTA 6 release date

During the conference call, Take-Two Interactive stated that they expect $8 billion in revenue for FY25. Since FY25 ends on March 31, it suggested an early release date for GTA 6 where the game could come out before March 31, 2025. However, a new report says otherwise. Take-Two has reportedly reduced its expected revenue from $8 billion to $7 billion, as per ComicBook.com. Thus, revised forecasts indicate a downward adjustment of approximately $1 billion in expected earnings.

The report suggests that it could be an internal push on the GTA 6 release date, and it could now come out in FY26 which kicks off in April 2025. This report corroborates a previous suggestion by Wedbush Securities which also hint at FY26 release for GTA 6.

It is important to note that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

GTA 6: Platforms

Rockstar Games has also revealed that GTA 6 will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming consoles initially. This has been the trend with previous releases such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, and it looks like GTA 6 will go down the same path. This means PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game.

Also, read other top stories today:

Sam Altman says he does not like ChatGPT name! Calls it horrible. So, if you are entering the world of AI, make sure you name your chatbot properly. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Crackdown Evaded! Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms. Read more about it here.

Love Based on Financial Status? One of the few online dating moves that still makes people squeamish is filtering prospective partners based on financial status, and sites such as Millionaire Match emphasize prioritizing money. Know all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 15:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets