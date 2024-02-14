GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out

GTA 6 release date: Earlier this month, the GTA 6 release date was tipped when Rockstar Games had its annual earnings conference call. During the meeting, Take-Two Interactive representatives discussed the roadmap for the upcoming fiscal years in terms of revenue and profit. It also shed light on the possible GTA 6 release date. Fans have been awaiting any news on Rockstar's sequel to GTA 5 and the arrival of the GTA 6 trailer last year has only added fuel to the fire. Now, a recent report suggests that the GTA 6 release date could be pushed back. Know when it could come out.

GTA 6 release date

During the conference call, Take-Two Interactive stated that they expect $8 billion in revenue for FY25. Since FY25 ends on March 31, it suggested an early release date for GTA 6 where the game could come out before March 31, 2025. However, a new report says otherwise. Take-Two has reportedly reduced its expected revenue from $8 billion to $7 billion, as per ComicBook.com. Thus, revised forecasts indicate a downward adjustment of approximately $1 billion in expected earnings.

The report suggests that it could be an internal push on the GTA 6 release date, and it could now come out in FY26 which kicks off in April 2025. This report corroborates a previous suggestion by Wedbush Securities which also hint at FY26 release for GTA 6.

It is important to note that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

GTA 6: Platforms

Rockstar Games has also revealed that GTA 6 will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gaming consoles initially. This has been the trend with previous releases such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, and it looks like GTA 6 will go down the same path. This means PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game.

