GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

GTA 6 release date: 2023 was a great year for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans as the Rockstar Games finally showed the first glimpse at GTA 6, the highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5. But even before the launch, the game has already started shattering records. The GTA 6 trailer broke the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr Beast. It has only added fuel to the fire and speculations about the various elements of the game are surfacing rapidly. In the midst of all this, a report suggests that GTA 6 could arrive in early 2025! Know all about the GTA 6 release date.

Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, recently had its conference call where it discussed the upcoming roadmap in terms of revenue and profit. As per X user @GTAVI_Countdown, Take-Two stated that they expect $8 billion in revenue for FY25. Since FY25 ends on March 31, it suggests an early release date for GTA 6.

The post reads, “GTA 6 is expected to launch between January and March 2025, based on Take-Two's forecast, where they anticipate $8 billion in revenue for FY25, which ends on 31st March 2025. This can only be achieved through the launch of GTA 6.”

Thus, we could see GTA come out before March 31, 2025! It is important to note that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

GTA 6: location details

Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002's GTA: Vice City. GTA 6's open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games announced, “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

