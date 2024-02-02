 GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025 | Gaming News
In the midst of all the leaks about gameplay, characters and environment, a recently surfaced report suggests that GTA 6 could arrive in early 2025! Know all about the GTA 6 release date.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Feb 02 2024, 12:54 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be released in early 2025, reports suggest. Know more about it. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 release date: 2023 was a great year for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans as the Rockstar Games finally showed the first glimpse at GTA 6, the highly anticipated sequel to GTA 5. But even before the launch, the game has already started shattering records. The GTA 6 trailer broke the record for most views in the initial 24-hour period for a non-music video, overtaking the previous record of YouTuber Mr Beast. It has only added fuel to the fire and speculations about the various elements of the game are surfacing rapidly. In the midst of all this, a report suggests that GTA 6 could arrive in early 2025! Know all about the GTA 6 release date.

GTA 6 release date

Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company of Rockstar Games, recently had its conference call where it discussed the upcoming roadmap in terms of revenue and profit. As per X user @GTAVI_Countdown, Take-Two stated that they expect $8 billion in revenue for FY25. Since FY25 ends on March 31, it suggests an early release date for GTA 6.

The post reads, “GTA 6 is expected to launch between January and March 2025, based on Take-Two's forecast, where they anticipate $8 billion in revenue for FY25, which ends on 31st March 2025. This can only be achieved through the launch of GTA 6.”

Thus, we could see GTA come out before March 31, 2025! It is important to note that the information is based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

GTA 6: location details

Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002's GTA: Vice City. GTA 6's open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games announced, “Grand Theft Auto VI heads to the state of Leonida, home to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond in the biggest, most immersive evolution of the Grand Theft Auto series yet.”

First Published Date: 02 Feb, 12:54 IST
