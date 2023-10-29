GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?

In a month filled with eerie Halloween surprises, gamers had been eagerly waiting for a treat of their own: the long-anticipated announcement of GTA 6 release date. However, October has come and gone, and Rockstar Games, known for dropping major releases during this month, left fans with a decidedly tricky twist. Instead of the eagerly awaited revelation of the next Grand Theft Auto installment, Rockstar unveiled a thrilling Halloween event trailer for GTA Online, much to the chagrin of fans who had been hyped for a potential "Rocktober" release.

The absence of any GTA 6 teaser in the Halloween trailer left enthusiasts disheartened. Despite their fervent hopes, the video focused solely on the ongoing limited-time activities in GTA Online, leaving no hints about the next GTA adventure. X erupted with reactions, with one astute user pointing out the glaring absence, "Notice that there is not a single hint about the next GTA 6 game in the Halloween trailer for GTA Online."

Memes and Anticipation Take Over Social Media

The disappointment resonated deeply with gamers, leading to an avalanche of internet memes and jokes across social media platforms, reflecting the widespread frustration. Some fans, in a mix of jest and resignation, compared their anticipation to the ghostly figures featured in the Halloween trailer, all while waiting for a glimpse of GTA 6. The excitement for a new GTA instalment has been steadily building for over 400 days, ever since Rockstar Games vaguely promised to share news "soon."

A GTA 6 trailer would undoubtedly have created waves of excitement, but the Halloween content for GTA Online, while entertaining for current players, fell short of satisfying the insatiable hunger for new developments in the GTA universe. The iconic "milking cow" meme, symbolising Rockstar Games' tendency to prolong the life of existing titles without releasing new ones, resurfaced, encapsulating the sentiments of gamers worldwide.

Although Rockstar Games' social media accounts showcased the Halloween content, discussions predominantly revolved around the conspicuous absence of GTA 6 news. Fans inundated the various platforms with requests for a GTA 6 trailer, making their anticipation unequivocally clear. As the month drew to a close without the much-anticipated announcement, gamers began speculating about the next possible timeframe for a glimpse of the highly awaited game.