GTA 6 release: Here’s why GTA fans should explore Liberty City before the new era of Vice City arrives

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans have a reason to revisit Liberty City, the iconic fictional version of New York City, before jumping into the upcoming GTA 6. While GTA Vice City made a splash with its 1980s aesthetic, it was Liberty City that laid the groundwork for the modern era of the series. The gritty streets of Liberty City shaped GTA's transition into 3D and set the tone for many of the game's signature features.

The Liberty City Preservation Project

The Liberty City Preservation Project, created by modding team World Travel, brings Liberty City into GTA 5's engine, allowing players to experience the detailed, immersive environment while seamlessly travelling between Liberty City and Los Santos. This mod preserves the original gameplay of Los Santos while adding a new area to explore without altering existing features.

Also read: NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Launched With DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation: 5 FAQs Answered

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Liberty City marked a significant shift in the franchise, moving from the 2D top-down gameplay of earlier titles to a fully realised 3D world. The game's moody atmosphere and realistic setting offered a stark contrast to the flashier, neon-lit streets of Vice City. Revisiting Liberty City with the new mod provides a look into the franchise's origins, showcasing the early development of the core mechanics and design philosophies that would later define games like GTA 5.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details

The mod also offers fans a chance to compare how Rockstar has evolved over the years. From the original atmospheric touches of GTA 3 to the more realistic and immersive elements seen in GTA 4, Liberty City's transformation mirrors the broader changes in the series. The new mod captures these elements, including realistic traffic systems, pedestrian scenarios, and upgraded textures.

Also read: GTA 6 release confirmed for 2025 as Rockstar employee reaffirms timeline amid delay rumours

Explore Liberty City Before GTA 6

Though the project is still ongoing, with updates focused on restoring interiors to their original state, the mod is available for free through the World Travel Discord server. Fans can explore the updated Liberty City before GTA 6 takes them back to Vice City, observing how Rockstar has pushed the boundaries of open-world gaming over the years.