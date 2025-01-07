NVIDIA RTX 50 Series Launched With DLSS 4, Multi Frame Generation: 5 FAQs Answered

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, NVIDIA introduced DLSS 4, the latest iteration of its Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, designed to revolutionise gaming performance and visual fidelity. This advancement is exclusive to the new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and laptops, promising significant enhancements for gamers and developers alike.

Multi Frame Generation, Enhanced AI and More

A standout feature of DLSS 4 is Multi Frame Generation, which utilises AI to produce up to three additional frames for each traditionally rendered frame. This innovation can amplify frame rates by up to 8x compared to conventional rendering methods, enabling 4K gaming at 240 FPS with full ray tracing on the GeForce RTX 5090.

DLSS 4 introduces significant upgrades to its AI models, incorporating transformer-based architectures similar to those powering advanced AI systems like ChatGPT and Gemini. These enhancements lead to improved temporal stability, reduced ghosting, and higher detail in motion, elevating the overall gaming experience.

At launch, 75 games and applications will support Multi Frame Generation on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. Additionally, existing DLSS-enabled games can be upgraded to leverage the new AI models, ensuring a wide range of titles benefit from these advancements.

NVIDIA DLSS 4- Five FAQs answered

What is DLSS 4?



DLSS 4 is the latest version of NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, designed to enhance gaming performance and image quality through AI-driven frame generation and advanced upscaling techniques. What is Multi Frame Generation?



Multi Frame Generation is a feature of DLSS 4 that uses AI to generate up to three additional frames for each traditionally rendered frame, significantly boosting frame rates and enabling smoother gameplay. Which GPUs support DLSS 4?



DLSS 4 is exclusive to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards and laptops, leveraging the advanced capabilities of the new Blackwell architecture. Can existing games utilise DLSS 4 features?



Yes, 75 games and applications will support Multi Frame Generation at launch, and existing DLSS-enabled games can be upgraded to take advantage of the new AI models introduced in DLSS 4. How does DLSS 4 improve image quality?



DLSS 4 incorporates transformer-based AI models that enhance temporal stability, reduce ghosting, and provide higher detail in motion, resulting in superior image quality during gameplay.

NVIDIA's DLSS 4 represents a significant advancement in gaming technology, offering unprecedented performance improvements and image quality enhancements. With the upcoming release of the GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, gamers can anticipate a transformative experience in the near future.