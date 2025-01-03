We already know that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be announced during the current fiscal year, which ends on 31st March 2025. Nintendo has already confirmed this, and since then, there have been numerous leaks and reports that have helped shape our understanding of what the console will eventually be like. Now, a new report has come out, suggesting that the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 may not be too far off and could happen in March 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Tipped

According to a report by Uagna, the Nintendo Switch 2 release date could be March 28, 2025. While the source has chosen to remain anonymous, this is in line with previous reports and what Nintendo has stated in the past.

The report adds that on March 28, Nintendo will begin distributing the Switch 2 accessories, which will be made available not only by Nintendo but also by other third-party companies. It's also possible that this same date could be the official release date of the Switch 2 itself.

Our Take: Although Nintendo has not officially confirmed this, it should be taken with a pinch of salt. However, it's worth noting that Nintendo has already announced the console's launch within this fiscal year. Since then, multiple industry insiders and reports have consistently pointed to similar timelines, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nintendo Switch 2 launch in March this year.

Nintendo Switch 2: Expected Launch Titles And What Nintendo Has Revealed So Far

Nintendo is reportedly also going to have brand-new launch titles for the Switch 2, with one of the major releases potentially being Metroid Prime 4 and a new Pokémon Legends game. We may even see a new Mario Kart game, one of Nintendo's top-selling and most popular franchises. Also, a remastered version of the highly acclaimed The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is also expected.

For those who may have missed it, Nintendo had announced earlier that it will launch the successor to the Nintendo Switch in this fiscal year. “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015,” Shuntaro Furkawa, Nintendo President, revealed in May.

Additionally, Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch 2 will be compatible with Nintendo Switch games, placing a significant emphasis on backward compatibility. This makes sense, as the Nintendo Switch has a massive library of critically acclaimed games that will likely continue to sell well if launched on the Switch 2. Furthermore, Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online will also be available on the Switch 2.