GTA 6 release confirmed for 2025 as Rockstar employee reaffirms timeline amid delay rumours

GTA 6's highly anticipated 2025 release remains intact, despite rumours of delays. Fans eagerly await new updates as Rockstar pushes forward with the game's development.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 07 2025, 11:33 IST
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
1/6 Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
2/6 For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
3/6 A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
4/6 However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
5/6 Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
6/6 While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6's 2025 release remains on track, despite rumours of delays, with excitement building worldwide. (Rockstar Games)

The much-anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) remains on track for 2025, according to recent updates, quelling fears of delays sparked by earlier rumours. Speculation about a possible shift to 2026 had emerged due to the game's ambitious scale and the extensive polish Rockstar Games is known for.

GTA 6 Release: Rockstar Games Insider Hints at Milestone Year

Georgio Jankowski, a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar Games, indirectly reaffirmed the timeline in a LinkedIn post (via Gaming Bible). He mentioned that 2025 is shaping up to be a milestone year for the company, inviting potential candidates to explore open positions. While not directly naming GTA 6, the excitement surrounding Rockstar's biggest upcoming project suggests the reference is clear.

Also read: GTA 6 pre-orders predicted to shatter records with massive $1 billion revenue for Rockstar Games, report says

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has also fueled anticipation with its financial forecasts. A recent earnings call highlighted a projection of over $7 billion in net bookings for 2025 - a figure unlikely to be achieved without the release of GTA 6. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the game's second trailer, which many believe will solidify the release timeline.

GTA 6: Unified Launch Across Platforms

In a significant development, Rockstar has announced that GTA 6 will launch simultaneously across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. This marks a departure from the company's traditional staggered release model, which often left PC players waiting months or even years for access.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 to release in March 2025, report says - Details

This unified launch strategy aims to foster a global gaming community by allowing players across platforms to dive into the game together from day one. It also signals Rockstar's commitment to keeping pace with industry trends, where simultaneous releases have become increasingly common. However, this approach presents challenges, particularly in optimising the game for diverse hardware configurations.

Also read: PlayStation Plus January 2025 games revealed: Suicide Squad, Stanley Parable, and more up for grab

The decision to launch simultaneously is expected to boost pre-orders and drive strong initial sales. It also enhances the multiplayer experience by uniting players from different platforms at the start, fostering engagement and excitement globally.

For fans, the wait for GTA 6 has been long, but the latest updates suggest the end is finally in sight. With the 2025 release date reaffirmed, anticipation is at an all-time high as millions prepare to explore the next chapter of this iconic series.

First Published Date: 07 Jan, 11:33 IST
