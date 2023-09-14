Icon
GTA 6 rumoured to offer 400 hours of gameplay, but it will cost you!

GTA 6 rumoured to offer 400 hours of gameplay, but it will cost you!

GTA 6, Rockstar’s next big entry in the Grand Theft Auto series could offer up to 400 hours of gameplay for players to enjoy, but would take up almost 750GB of storage, claims the latest leak.

Sep 14 2023, 18:25 IST
GTA 6 could feature up to 400 hours of gameplay, according to latest reports. (Representative Image) (Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 is easily one of the most highly anticipated games in recent years. The big leak last year where over 80 gameplay videos of the game surfaced has only added fuel to the fire. Following the leak, Rockstar in February 2022 officially announced that the game was indeed in development although no information about the game was provided. Since then, GTA fans have been scouring the internet for any new information about the game. Now, a new leak has surfaced which spells both good and bad news for GTA fans and gamers. Here's why.

GTA 6 leak

According to an X post by an account called ‘GTA 6 News', Rockstar's next entry in the Grand Theft Auto universe will offer up to 400 hours of gameplay. While the main storyline is not expected to last this long, previous GTA games have indicated that side missions, tasks, races, heists, businesses, and other in-game content, all add to the game's fun. That means even if you finish the main storyline in a short period of time, you will still have hours of content left to enjoy in the game. The leaker also claimed that the game would feature multiple cities.

Previous leaks have hinted that the game would be based in Vice City, which is Rockstar's take on Miami. However, it has also been claimed that the game would not be limited to one map, but Rockstar would keep adding in-game content as well as areas to GTA 6. Moreover, it was also claimed that GTA 6 would feature horse riding for the first time. While this feature has not been present in GTA games before, horse riding is one of the crucial aspects of another Rockstar IP called Red Dead Redemption 2.

While this mostly spells good news for the players, the leak went on to claim that GTA 6 would require a mammoth 750GB storage size to run. This is a problem for PC as well as console users as it is nearly double the storage space currently required by the biggest game on Steam, which is Ark: Survival Evolved. It currently requires around 400GB of storage, but that is with all the expansions included. However, if this report turns out to be true, then GTA 6 could dwarf it.

Why is it a problem for gamers?

The massive storage space required for running GTA 6 would force the players to upgrade their PCs and consoles. PS5 comes with 825GB of SSD storage out of which only 667GB is available to the players. Therefore, players won't even be able to install GTA 6 on PS5 if this leak is true. The same goes for the Xbox Series S which only comes with 500GB of storage. While the Xbox Series X comes with 1TB of storage, a small amount is taken up by the system, leaving only 802GB available for usage. This means while there is a small margin the game would run on the system, it would be the only game you could play.

14 Sep, 18:25 IST
