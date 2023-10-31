GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!

Rockstar Games may be on the verge of revolutionising character animations in its upcoming game, GTA 6, according to a recently discovered patent. This patent, called "System And Method For Virtual Character Locomotion," was filed by Tobias Kleanthous, a former lead AI and gameplay programmer at Rockstar Games. In simpler terms, this new technology could make in-game characters much more lifelike.

A Breakthrough in Animation Technology

The patent outlines a system that uses a library of building blocks for character movements. These blocks can be combined in different ways to create a wide range of animations. For example, instead of creating separate animations for a character walking in the rain, feeling tired, or getting injured, this system can assemble the character's movements naturally. This means GTA 6 will feature more diverse and realistic animations. Characters will move in ways that match the weather, their energy levels, and their injuries, making the game world feel more immersive.

This innovation goes beyond the usual marketing hype of "immersive" gaming experiences. The technology described in the patent promises to bring unparalleled realism to Rockstar Games' titles, particularly GTA 6. While the system's use in Red Dead Redemption 2 remains unverified, Reddit user Tobbelobben30, who uncovered the patent, expressed confidence in the incredible animations expected in Rockstar's next game.

A Reddit Buzz and Player Excitement

The Reddit community has reacted enthusiastically to this locomotion patent. Many users anticipate that the animations and physics in GTA 6 will be mind-blowing, especially considering leaked development footage from September 2022. The patent implies a form of procedural animation, which has excited gamers. Additionally, it suggests that if a character's arm gets hit with a bat, their ability to shoot may be affected, adding an extra layer of realism and complexity to the gameplay.