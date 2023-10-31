Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!

GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!

Rockstar Games may revolutionise character animations in GTA 6, using a patent for lifelike character movements, promising an immersive gaming experience.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 14:31 IST
Icon
GTA 6
Upcoming GTA 6 game rumoured to feature groundbreaking character animations. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
Upcoming GTA 6 game rumoured to feature groundbreaking character animations. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games may be on the verge of revolutionising character animations in its upcoming game, GTA 6, according to a recently discovered patent. This patent, called "System And Method For Virtual Character Locomotion," was filed by Tobias Kleanthous, a former lead AI and gameplay programmer at Rockstar Games. In simpler terms, this new technology could make in-game characters much more lifelike.

A Breakthrough in Animation Technology

The patent outlines a system that uses a library of building blocks for character movements. These blocks can be combined in different ways to create a wide range of animations. For example, instead of creating separate animations for a character walking in the rain, feeling tired, or getting injured, this system can assemble the character's movements naturally. This means GTA 6 will feature more diverse and realistic animations. Characters will move in ways that match the weather, their energy levels, and their injuries, making the game world feel more immersive.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This innovation goes beyond the usual marketing hype of "immersive" gaming experiences. The technology described in the patent promises to bring unparalleled realism to Rockstar Games' titles, particularly GTA 6. While the system's use in Red Dead Redemption 2 remains unverified, Reddit user Tobbelobben30, who uncovered the patent, expressed confidence in the incredible animations expected in Rockstar's next game.

A Reddit Buzz and Player Excitement

The Reddit community has reacted enthusiastically to this locomotion patent. Many users anticipate that the animations and physics in GTA 6 will be mind-blowing, especially considering leaked development footage from September 2022. The patent implies a form of procedural animation, which has excited gamers. Additionally, it suggests that if a character's arm gets hit with a bat, their ability to shoot may be affected, adding an extra layer of realism and complexity to the gameplay.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 14:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro
iPhone 13
Maximize your iPhone experience! Know how to use ALL the new iOS 17.1 features
iPhone siri
Too lazy to read online? Apple Siri will do it for you! Know how

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 set to redefine reality with innovative character animations!
Microsoft
Banned! Microsoft takes firm stance on third-party Xbox controllers and accessories
Roblox
No more freebies on Roblox! New avatar customisation pricing model announced
GTA 6
GTA 6 could feature these real-world locations! Know exciting leaked details
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: What does Rockstar's GTA Online Halloween trailer show?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon