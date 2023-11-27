Icon
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game

GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game

Dive into the top GTA 6 revelations! From official announcements to leaked preorders and dynamic characters, explore the buzz surrounding Rockstar's highly anticipated game.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Nov 27 2023, 20:54 IST
GTA 6: Take a look at the top 5 revelations, from official announcements to leaked preorder hints. (Rockstar Games)
In the buzzing realm of gaming, GTA 6 has been at the center of countless rumors and speculations over the last decade. GTA fans and industry insiders are buzzing with leaks and rumors surrounding Rockstar's upcoming game, ranging from the credible to the fantastic. As the gaming community eagerly awaits official news, here's a look at the top 5 GTA 6 revelations, blending major hints, leaks, and everything in between, that have surfaced about the game.

1. Is GTA 6 Coming Soo

Yes, it's official! Rockstar Games announced the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 in February 2022. A leak spilled the beans earlier than planned, but Rockstar confirmed the game is in active development. Recently, they teased that the GTA 6 trailer will drop in December, creating a lot of hype among fans.

2. GTA 6 Preorder Date Clues

A leaked image hints at a possible GTA 6 preorder date of December 12. An Argos Support agent mentioned it, but when Rockstar Universe checked with Argos Support, they were told pre orders would open once the release date is official. The leaked screenshot adds intrigue, especially since December marks Rockstar Games' 25th anniversary.

3. Weather Wonders in GTA 6

Initially, GTA 6 was rumored to feature extreme weather like hurricanes and cyclones. However, recent reports suggest that Rockstar might have scrapped this feature due to technical limitations. While we can still expect an amazing open world with volumetric clouds, extreme weather dynamics might not make the cut.

4. Dynamic Playable Characters

GTA 6 is rumored to have two protagonists, Jason and Lucia, with a Bonnie & Clyde dynamic. There's a twist though – an insider source suggests Lucia might have a child, potentially introducing a third character. Whether the child is playable or influences the storyline remains uncertain.

5. GTA 6 Potential Price Surge

Take-Two Interactive's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, hinted at a new pricing strategy based on "per hour value." This means longer gameplay could result in a higher price tag. If Rockstar adopts this approach, the cost of GTA 6 might exceed the standard $60-$70 range, possibly reaching hundreds of dollars.

As the countdown to the GTA 6 trailer continues, the gaming world is on the edge of its seat, brimming with excitement and curiosity about the next chapter in the iconic Grand Theft Auto series.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 20:54 IST
