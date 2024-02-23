GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out

The buzz surrounding the eagerly anticipated GTA 6 has reached new heights over some new reports. Rumours have it that the possible release date of GTA 6 trailer 2 may well be in May 2024. The gaming community has been on the edge of their seats since the debut of the initial trailer two months ago, sparking fervent discussions and speculation anew over these new claims.

Excitement Builds Around May 2024 Release Window for GTA 6 Trailer 2

While numerous rumours have circulated, lacking concrete evidence, a notable Grand Theft Auto fan account on X, @GTAVI_Countdown, has stepped into the spotlight with a fresh perspective. According to this source, there's a possibility that Rockstar Games might unveil the second GTA 6 trailer in May 2024. The speculation hinges on the belief that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is set to make their final quarter earnings call during the same month, potentially aligning with the release of the new trailer, Sportskeeda reported.

The GTA community is abuzz with excitement, fueled by the speculation from @GTAVI_Countdown. The prospect of the second trailer coinciding with Take-Two Interactive's earnings call suggests strategic planning on the part of Rockstar Games. The anticipation is further heightened by the industry's expectation that both Take-Two and Rockstar Games intend to launch GTA 6 before April 2025.

Fans have taken to various platforms to express their reactions to this intriguing rumour, citing the success of the first trailer as a reason for the heightened expectations. Traditionally, Rockstar Games has followed a timeline for the release of their game trailers, making the possibility of an earlier unveiling all the more intriguing.

Amidst the speculation, fans have flooded Rockstar Games' recent social media posts, particularly the latest GTA Online weekly update tweet, with fervent requests for information on GTA 6. The silence from the studio since the release of the initial trailer has only intensified the community's eagerness for more details.

While some enthusiasts speculate that the second trailer might drop in March or April, the reasoning behind these predictions remains unclear. As the community awaits further updates, the prevailing sentiment is one of hope that Rockstar Games will shed light on the upcoming instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series sooner rather than later.