 GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out

GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out

Speculation is rife about the release of GTA 6 trailer 2. It is being surmised that it will hit screens in May 2024.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 23 2024, 20:11 IST
Top 5 Paytm alternatives: From PhonePe to Google Pay, check out these UPI apps
image caption
1/5 1. PhonePe: PhonePe offers a seamless and secure way to make payments, transfer money, and recharge mobile phones. With its user-friendly interface and extensive network of merchants, PhonePe simplifies everyday transactions for millions of users across the country. (Bloomberg)
GTA 6
2/5 2. BHIM: Bhim is another UPI app that aims to facilitate safe, easy and instant digital payments through your mobile phone. It is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) itself. It allows users to make payments, pay their bills, carry out mobile recharges and more. You can even pay with your voice. (HT)
image caption
3/5 3. Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay offers a comprehensive suite of services for seamless financial transactions. With its integration across the Amazon ecosystem, users can effortlessly shop, pay bills, and recharge mobiles with just a few clicks. Amazon Wallet provides a convenient way to store payment methods and manage transactions securely. (Bloomberg)
GTA 6
4/5 4. Google Pay: Google Pay simplifies digital transactions by enabling users to securely send money, pay bills, and shop online. With Google Wallet, it gives secure access to your everyday essentials. Users can store payment methods and manage transactions effortlessly.  (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 5. Jio Payments Bank: Jio Payments Bank provides a diverse array of banking and payment solutions via its user-friendly mobile app. Alongside traditional banking features, users can leverage the convenience of Jio Wallet for seamless transactions and secure fund management. (REUTERS)
GTA 6
View all Images
Rumours swirl as GTA 6 enthusiasts eagerly anticipate a possible May 2024 release for trailer 2. (Rockstar Games)

The buzz surrounding the eagerly anticipated GTA 6 has reached new heights over some new reports. Rumours have it that the possible release date of GTA 6 trailer 2 may well be in May 2024. The gaming community has been on the edge of their seats since the debut of the initial trailer two months ago, sparking fervent discussions and speculation anew over these new claims.

Excitement Builds Around May 2024 Release Window for GTA 6 Trailer 2

While numerous rumours have circulated, lacking concrete evidence, a notable Grand Theft Auto fan account on X, @GTAVI_Countdown, has stepped into the spotlight with a fresh perspective. According to this source, there's a possibility that Rockstar Games might unveil the second GTA 6 trailer in May 2024. The speculation hinges on the belief that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, is set to make their final quarter earnings call during the same month, potentially aligning with the release of the new trailer, Sportskeeda reported.

The GTA community is abuzz with excitement, fueled by the speculation from @GTAVI_Countdown. The prospect of the second trailer coinciding with Take-Two Interactive's earnings call suggests strategic planning on the part of Rockstar Games. The anticipation is further heightened by the industry's expectation that both Take-Two and Rockstar Games intend to launch GTA 6 before April 2025.

Fans have taken to various platforms to express their reactions to this intriguing rumour, citing the success of the first trailer as a reason for the heightened expectations. Traditionally, Rockstar Games has followed a timeline for the release of their game trailers, making the possibility of an earlier unveiling all the more intriguing.

Amidst the speculation, fans have flooded Rockstar Games' recent social media posts, particularly the latest GTA Online weekly update tweet, with fervent requests for information on GTA 6. The silence from the studio since the release of the initial trailer has only intensified the community's eagerness for more details.

While some enthusiasts speculate that the second trailer might drop in March or April, the reasoning behind these predictions remains unclear. As the community awaits further updates, the prevailing sentiment is one of hope that Rockstar Games will shed light on the upcoming instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series sooner rather than later.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Feb, 20:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer 2 sparks release buzz! Know when Rockstar Games may roll it out
Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets