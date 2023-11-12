Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window

GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window

After a two-year wait, GTA 6 trailer reveal period has been released officially by Rockstar. Now, leaks are hinting at a potential 2025 release window.

| Updated on: Nov 12 2023, 14:28 IST
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
GTA 6
1/5 Two protagonists - Grand Theft Auto games have always had one playable character but that could change with GTA 6. Leaks claim it could have two protagonists in a Bonnie and Clyde type of setting – one male and one female named Jason and Lucia who were seen holding up a diner together. If true, GTA 6 would also become the first GTA game to have a female protagonist. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
2/5 Hacking - GTA 6 might also borrow a couple of hacking-related features from Watch Dogs. A leak by Tom Henderson revealed that the female protagonist Lucia might carry hacking devices such as Tracker Jammer, Immobilizer Bypass, USB Drive, and Auto Dialer which might help hack vehicles. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
3/5 Enterable buildings - GTA 6’s Vice City could feature a vast number of buildings that players could not only enter but also interact with. According to leaks, the GTA 6 would get supermarkets, bars, clubs, pawn shops, restaurants, as well as apartments that players can enter. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
4/5 Police recognition system - Like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 6 might also feature a witness and police recognition system. In the Hank’s Waffles robbery video, the text below the wanted level reads ‘Full description’ meaning that the police have a full description of the character. Once the character enters a police vehicle, the status changes from no vehicle description to full vehicle description. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6
5/5 Money laundering - Earning money through white-collar crime could be possible in GTA 6. It could reportedly 6 have purchasable properties and businesses that could be used for money laundering. A washing machine symbol with a ‘$’ sign was noticed at the car wash property in Hank’s Waffles video. Therefore, players might be able to buy properties with the sole purpose of money laundering in the game. (Rockstar Games)
Excitement is building up over the GTA 6 trailer announcement by Rockstar and this has shed light on the highly anticipated game's development and potential release window. (Rockstar Games)

Anticipation has been building for nearly two years since Rockstar Games first confirmed the development of GTA 6 in February 2022, following a wave of leaked gameplays from an early build of the game. After months of silence, the veil of mystery is finally lifting, as the company has announced the GTA 6 trailer for the highly awaited game and now, focus has shifted to the GTA 6 release date..

Rockstar's Silence Breaks

Reliable video game journalist Jason Schreier earlier spilled the beans, citing insider information that Rockstar Games is gearing up to unveil the GTA 6 trailer early in December. While the studio had previously kept fans in suspense, the leak prompted an official confirmation from the developer, Gamingbible reported.

Excitement is in the air as fans brace themselves for a potential launch of GTA 6. However, seasoned followers of Rockstar Games are well aware of the studio's penchant for leaks and teasers, and caution is advised. The game's trailer will likely only offer a few glimpses of the gameplay. Hopes are high for a release date or at least a release window reveal too, and answers are expected in the coming weeks.

Leaks and Speculation

Adding to the speculation, sources on Reddit, notably the X account Rockstar Universe, claim inside information pointing to a potential release window. According to these sources, GTA 6 was initially slated for a 2024 release but has been pushed back to 2025. This aligns with statements from Rockstar informer Tez2 and Rockstar Games publisher Take-Two Interactive, reinforcing the credibility of the leaked information. As the saying goes, there's often no smoke without fire.

GTA 6 is anticipated to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, ushering in a new era for the iconic gaming franchise. As the release window speculation gains traction, fans are eagerly awaiting further details from Rockstar Games in the weeks to come.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 14:26 IST
