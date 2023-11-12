GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window

Anticipation has been building for nearly two years since Rockstar Games first confirmed the development of GTA 6 in February 2022, following a wave of leaked gameplays from an early build of the game. After months of silence, the veil of mystery is finally lifting, as the company has announced the GTA 6 trailer for the highly awaited game and now, focus has shifted to the GTA 6 release date..

Rockstar's Silence Breaks

Reliable video game journalist Jason Schreier earlier spilled the beans, citing insider information that Rockstar Games is gearing up to unveil the GTA 6 trailer early in December. While the studio had previously kept fans in suspense, the leak prompted an official confirmation from the developer, Gamingbible reported.

Excitement is in the air as fans brace themselves for a potential launch of GTA 6. However, seasoned followers of Rockstar Games are well aware of the studio's penchant for leaks and teasers, and caution is advised. The game's trailer will likely only offer a few glimpses of the gameplay. Hopes are high for a release date or at least a release window reveal too, and answers are expected in the coming weeks.

Leaks and Speculation

Adding to the speculation, sources on Reddit, notably the X account Rockstar Universe, claim inside information pointing to a potential release window. According to these sources, GTA 6 was initially slated for a 2024 release but has been pushed back to 2025. This aligns with statements from Rockstar informer Tez2 and Rockstar Games publisher Take-Two Interactive, reinforcing the credibility of the leaked information. As the saying goes, there's often no smoke without fire.

GTA 6 is anticipated to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, ushering in a new era for the iconic gaming franchise. As the release window speculation gains traction, fans are eagerly awaiting further details from Rockstar Games in the weeks to come.

