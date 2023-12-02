Icon
Home Gaming News GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral

GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral

GTA 6 trailer: Anticipation for what may be the biggest game of the decade, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Grand Theft Auto VI, is dominating social media.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 02 2023, 00:10 IST
Icon
Asus, HP to Lenovo, Amazon rolls out great deals on gaming laptops; check them now
GTA 6 trailer
1/5 MSI GF63 gaming laptop: This is a  gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD is currently available at a discounted price of 64990, marked down from its original price of Rs.98990. This represents a substantial 34 percent discount. Additionally, if you use an SBI Credit Card for the transaction and make a minimum purchase of Rs.50000, you can enjoy an extra Rs. 1500 discount. Moreover, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.13250 off the purchase price.  (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop: This laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, is currently available at a remarkable 47 percent discount, priced at Rs.95990. The original price of this laptop is Rs.181999. Moreover, customers can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using an SBI Credit Card EMI for a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive up to Rs.11,250 off the purchase price. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021): This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB NVMe SSD. This laptop is currently available at a 32% discount, with a price tag of Rs.50990, down from its original price of Rs.74990. Gamers can also take advantage of an exchange offer, which provides discounts of up to Rs.11250 when trading in an old laptop. Furthermore, for customers using J and K Bank Debit Cards for non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.2000, there's an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.500 available.  (Amazon)
image caption
4/5 HP Pavilion Gaming laptop: This gaming laptop is  powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a high-refresh-rate of 144Hz and features 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD. Currently, this gaming laptop is available at a 31 percent  discount, priced at Rs.59990, down from its original price of Rs.87152. Additionally, customers can enjoy an extra Rs.1500 discount when using an SBI Credit Card for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.50000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: This is a compelling gaming laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for responsive performance. This gaming laptop is currently available at a significant 35 percent discount  priced at Rs.55990, down from its original price of Rs.85890. In addition to this discount, customers can benefit from a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs.1750 when using SBI Credit Card EMI for transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs.5000. Furthermore, if you have an old laptop to exchange, you can receive discounts of up to Rs.11250. (Amazon)
GTA 6 trailer
icon View all Images
The GTA 6 trailer will arrive on social media Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. New York time, developer Rockstar Games said on X. (REUTERS)

GTA 6 trailer: Anticipation for what may be the biggest game of the decade, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.'s Grand Theft Auto VI, is dominating social media. A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing an upcoming trailer received 30 million views in just two hours.

The GTA 6 trailer will arrive on social media Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. New York time, developer Rockstar Games said on X. #GTAVI immediately started trending on the social media platform.

Take-Two had earlier said it expects $8 billion in net bookings for fiscal 2025, indicating a potential release window for the game.

The 26-year-old Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold over 400 million copies. A decade-long gap between the fifth entry — itself one of the best-selling games of all time — and the new version has inspired a fan base hankering for almost any bit of information about its successor. 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 00:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 trailer
GTA 6 trailer: Grand Theft Auto VI Tease of Dec. 5 Trailer Quickly Goes Viral
GTA 6
Rockstar games unveils GTA 5 liberty city update ahead of highly anticipated GTA 6 trailer
BGMI
BGMI named in the list of Google Play’s Best of 2023 in India!
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list
GTA
Netflix to bring three iconic Grand Theft Auto games to its expanding collection
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon