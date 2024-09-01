GTA 6: What secrets lie within Vice City and the mysterious Leonida state?

The location of GTA 6 has been a major topic among fans, especially before the official trailer was released. Rockstar Games' latest instalment returns to Vice City, their version of Miami, but with an added twist. The game introduces a fictional state called Leonida, based on Florida, which will include Vice City as part of its landscape.

A Familiar Setting with a New Twist

Rockstar Games has a history of revisiting familiar locations from the 3D Universe in their HD Universe games. For instance, Grand Theft Auto IV took players back to Liberty City from GTA 3, while Grand Theft Auto V reimagined San Andreas. With GTA 6, the game returns to Vice City but expands the experience by including Leonida.

Leaks and Community Mapping

The GTA 6 trailer provided a glimpse into this new setting, but much of the excitement and speculation came from leaks in 2022. These leaks not only confirmed Vice City's return but also introduced players to Leonida. Fans quickly shifted their focus from asking where GTA 6 is located to wondering about the details of Leonida.

Interestingly, some areas seen in the leaks didn't appear in the trailer, and vice versa. Fans even took matters into their own hands, mapping out Vice City as part of a community project. The map, while incomplete, outlines most of Vice City, but there are still parts yet to be detailed. The leaked videos also hinted at another location, Port Gellhorn, where the game's main characters, Jason and Lucia, were seen in action.



Port Gellhorn, along with other regions such as wetlands resembling the Everglades and areas similar to the Florida Keys, expands the game's environment. The location in a Grand Theft Auto game often reveals the kind of experience players can expect. While Liberty City in GTA 4 offered an urban landscape, GTA 5's setting included a barren desert. Leonida appears to offer a mix of city life, wilderness, and smaller settlements, but more details will emerge with future trailers or gameplay reveals.