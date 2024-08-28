GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
GTA 6's release might drive up video game prices, with industry experts predicting a potential base price increase beyond the current $70 standard.
The release of Rockstar Games' highly-anticipated GTA 6 might set a new standard for video game pricing, according to industry insights. Michael Douse, the director of publishing at Larian Studios, predicts that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto instalment could drive the base price of games higher, potentially exceeding $100.
As the costs of developing triple-A titles continue to rise, game developers have long considered price increases but held off, fearing backlash from the gaming community. Douse suggests that the excitement surrounding GTA 6 might provide the opportunity to raise prices without significant resistance from consumers. The anticipation for the game is so intense that it could break the traditional $70 price ceiling, encouraging other games to follow suit.
Consumer Reactions and Expectations
Gamers have already begun discussing this possibility in online forums. Some express their willingness to pay a higher price for a game like GTA 6, given the anticipated gameplay experience and the amount of time they expect to spend on it. One user pointed out that while paying $100 for certain games might feel like a scam, it could be justified for a title with the depth and quality expected from the Grand Theft Auto series.
Industry Pricing Trends
Douse also compared current game prices to the expensive Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws, which ranges from $80 to $100 depending on the platform. He highlighted that the cost of making games has outpaced the prices being charged, arguing that most games should be priced higher at the base level. According to Douse, inflation and increasing production costs justify this potential shift in pricing trends.
In the gaming community, there is a shared understanding that the release of GTA 6 could mark the beginning of a new era in video game pricing, where the base cost reflects the growing investment required to create these blockbuster titles.
