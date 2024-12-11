GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage now live with new heists, features, and underground operations to Los Santos

Players in GTA Online can now dive into covert operations with the new "Agents of Sabotage" expansion. The update introduces a storyline involving a former operative and a submariner teaming up to expose corruption, retrieve stolen assets, and disrupt high-stakes enterprises. This addition allows players to explore new missions, utilize advanced technology, and manage operations from a revamped Los Santos landmark.

New Operations at Darnell Bros Garment Factory

The Darnell Bros Garment Factory, once known for hosting one of Los Santos' iconic heists, now serves as the hub for shadow operations. Led by ex-FIB agent Jodi Marshall, players join forces with her and Helmsman Pavel to execute complex missions targeting elite institutions and individuals.

Players can purchase the factory through the Maze Bank Foreclosures site or visit its location in East Los Santos. The property comes equipped with a Mk II Weapon Workshop, personal quarters, vehicle storage, and access to underground pathways. These routes connect key locations in the city, providing discreet travel options for operatives.

The FIB Files

The "Agents of Sabotage" update introduces multi-stage missions under "The FIB Files." Players take on roles requiring infiltration, hacking, and technical sabotage. Objectives include recovering stolen artwork, acquiring military technology, dismantling secret slush funds, and bringing down an IAA-protected aircraft.

Completing these tasks yields GTA$ rewards and additional perks, such as career progress achievements and collectibles for the Garment Factory. One mission each week will offer a higher payout as the designated Priority File.

Players can access missions via the Darnell Inc. app, available after setting up the factory. The app includes features for quick joining missions and adjusting settings.

Upgrades for the Benefactor Terrorbyte

The update also expands capabilities for the Benefactor Terrorbyte, which can now be stored at the Garment Factory. New upgrades, introduced by Jodi, include tools for managing businesses, locating collectibles, and remaining undetectable during operations.

The "Agents of Sabotage" expansion offers fresh challenges, rewards, and opportunities for players to engage in high-stakes activities across Los Santos.