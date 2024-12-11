Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage now live with new heists, features, and underground operations to Los Santos

GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage now live with new heists, features, and underground operations to Los Santos

GTA Online’s Agents of Sabotage update brings fresh heists, a new headquarters, and exclusive missions. Dive into underground operations and uncover Los Santos’ hidden secrets today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 10:40 IST
Icon
GTA 6 leaked screenshots spark massive speculation: When will the long awaited trailer finally drop?
image caption
1/6 Fans of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) are eagerly waiting for the release of the second trailer, but the excitement is mixed with uncertainty as recent leaks get debunked. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
2/6 For months, GTA fans have speculated about the release of the second trailer using various theories like moon cycles, in-game license plates, and even magic 8-ball tattoos, but none have been successful so far. (Rockstar Games )
GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage
3/6 A new leak surfaced on December 1 when the official YouTube playlist for GTA 6's reveal trailer was updated, sparking hopes for an imminent release of the second trailer. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage
4/6 However, it was revealed that the playlist update was caused by a bug on YouTube's end, not by any actual trailer update. The playlist is unlisted and receives updates frequently due to a bug. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/6 Despite this, fans still anticipate the release of the second trailer. With the anniversary of the first trailer approaching on December 4, the speculation about a release continues. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage
6/6 While some fans hope for a trailer debut at the Game Awards on December 12, Rockstar Games is known for avoiding major industry events. The second trailer could come anytime before the end of 2025, as GTA 6 remains on track for release. (Rockstar Games)
GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage
icon View all Images
GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage update brings new heists, missions, and upgrades for players to explore. (Rockstar Games)

Players in GTA Online can now dive into covert operations with the new "Agents of Sabotage" expansion. The update introduces a storyline involving a former operative and a submariner teaming up to expose corruption, retrieve stolen assets, and disrupt high-stakes enterprises. This addition allows players to explore new missions, utilize advanced technology, and manage operations from a revamped Los Santos landmark.

New Operations at Darnell Bros Garment Factory

The Darnell Bros Garment Factory, once known for hosting one of Los Santos' iconic heists, now serves as the hub for shadow operations. Led by ex-FIB agent Jodi Marshall, players join forces with her and Helmsman Pavel to execute complex missions targeting elite institutions and individuals.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024: Exciting games like God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil 4 to hit soon

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Players can purchase the factory through the Maze Bank Foreclosures site or visit its location in East Los Santos. The property comes equipped with a Mk II Weapon Workshop, personal quarters, vehicle storage, and access to underground pathways. These routes connect key locations in the city, providing discreet travel options for operatives.

The FIB Files

The "Agents of Sabotage" update introduces multi-stage missions under "The FIB Files." Players take on roles requiring infiltration, hacking, and technical sabotage. Objectives include recovering stolen artwork, acquiring military technology, dismantling secret slush funds, and bringing down an IAA-protected aircraft.

Also read: GTA 6 release date uncertainty holds back publishers from finalising 2025 plans in gaming industry

Completing these tasks yields GTA$ rewards and additional perks, such as career progress achievements and collectibles for the Garment Factory. One mission each week will offer a higher payout as the designated Priority File.

Players can access missions via the Darnell Inc. app, available after setting up the factory. The app includes features for quick joining missions and adjusting settings.

Also read: GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

Upgrades for the Benefactor Terrorbyte

The update also expands capabilities for the Benefactor Terrorbyte, which can now be stored at the Garment Factory. New upgrades, introduced by Jodi, include tools for managing businesses, locating collectibles, and remaining undetectable during operations.

The "Agents of Sabotage" expansion offers fresh challenges, rewards, and opportunities for players to engage in high-stakes activities across Los Santos.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 10:35 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage

GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage now live with new heists, features, and underground operations to Los Santos
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event rolled out

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event rolled out
PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024: Exciting games like God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil 4 to hit soon
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date uncertainty holds back publishers from finalising 2025 plans in gaming industry
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets