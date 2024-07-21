GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon

GTA Online recently expanded with the latest Bottom Dollar Bounties update, adding a wealth of new content. Yet, according to well known Rockstar Games insider Tez2, more significant updates are on the horizon. On July 20, 2024, Tez2 revealed on social media platform X that Rockstar is working on a Public Mission Creator for Grand Theft Auto Online. This information was discovered within the files of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC.

A Public Mission Creator will likely enable players to craft, share, and enjoy user generated missions. Tez2 provided a screenshot showing an in game file named "public_mission_creator.ysc," although the script is currently empty. This suggests that Rockstar is actively developing this feature and may release it before the anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 launch. Fans have responded enthusiastically to this potential new feature on social media.

The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC, released on June 25, 2024, has already enriched the game significantly. The update introduced new vehicles, missions, and features, enhancing the decade old game's experience.

Here's a list of content added so far:

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser

Överflöd Pipistrello

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor

Declasse Yosemite 1500

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser

Bravado Dorado Cruiser

Invetero Coquette D1

Burrito (Bail Enforcement)

Übermacht Niobe

Annis Euros X32

Enus Paragon S

Bollokan Envisage

Dispatch Work

Bail Office

Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement

Madrazo Hits

Canis Castigator

Additionally, the following vehicles are expected as part of the upcoming drip feed content:

Vapid Dominator FX

Pegassi Pizza Boy

Benefactor Vorschlaghammer

While the Public Mission Creator leak is promising, players should wait for an official announcement from Rockstar.