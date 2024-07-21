GTA Online to introduce public mission creator; Rockstar leak reveals exciting new feature coming soon
Rockstar Games is reportedly developing a Public Mission Creator for GTA Online, according to insider Tez2, found within the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC files.
GTA Online recently expanded with the latest Bottom Dollar Bounties update, adding a wealth of new content. Yet, according to well known Rockstar Games insider Tez2, more significant updates are on the horizon. On July 20, 2024, Tez2 revealed on social media platform X that Rockstar is working on a Public Mission Creator for Grand Theft Auto Online. This information was discovered within the files of the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC.
A Public Mission Creator will likely enable players to craft, share, and enjoy user generated missions. Tez2 provided a screenshot showing an in game file named "public_mission_creator.ysc," although the script is currently empty. This suggests that Rockstar is actively developing this feature and may release it before the anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 launch. Fans have responded enthusiastically to this potential new feature on social media.
Also read: GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
The Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC, released on June 25, 2024, has already enriched the game significantly. The update introduced new vehicles, missions, and features, enhancing the decade old game's experience.
Here's a list of content added so far:
- Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser
- Överflöd Pipistrello
- Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor
- Declasse Yosemite 1500
- Bravado Greenwood Cruiser
- Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser
- Invetero Coquette D1
- Burrito (Bail Enforcement)
- Übermacht Niobe
- Annis Euros X32
- Enus Paragon S
- Bollokan Envisage
- Dispatch Work
- Bail Office
- Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement
- Madrazo Hits
- Canis Castigator
Also read: GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
Additionally, the following vehicles are expected as part of the upcoming drip feed content:
- Vapid Dominator FX
- Pegassi Pizza Boy
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
While the Public Mission Creator leak is promising, players should wait for an official announcement from Rockstar.
