GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

Discover the latest addition to GTA Online with Madrazo Hits, offering players a daily bounty-hunting experience.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
Jul 19 2024, 06:36 IST
Despite the anticipation surrounding GTA 6, Rockstar continues to deliver fresh content for GTA Online. The latest update, Bottom Dollar Bounties, allows players to pursue high-profile criminals in Los Santos. Alongside this update, a new set of hitman missions, known as Madrazo Hits, has been introduced. Here's a detailed guide on how to get started with these new daily activities.

Getting Started with Madrazo Hits

Madrazo Hits are daily activities similar to the treasure hunts on Cayo Perico, catering to players who regularly engage in the game and own a bail office. To participate, players must first own a bail office. Once this prerequisite is met, players need to join any GTA Online lobby where they will receive a contact from Martin Madrazo. He will inform players about the targets he wants to eliminate.

After receiving the initial message from Madrazo, players can locate the hit targets by opening the map and looking for a purple reticle with a dollar sign inside. Traveling to this marker's location will initiate the mission, during which players will be sent a photograph of the target they need to find and eliminate.

Steps to Complete Madrazo Hits

To complete Madrazo Hits, players should follow these steps:

1. Join a GTA Online lobby.

2. Wait for a text message from Martin Madrazo regarding a hit target.

3. Locate the purple Madrazo Hits marker on the map.

4. Travel to the designated location and eliminate the target.

5. Take a photo of the target's body to receive payment.

Payment and Rewards

Each Madrazo Hit mission pays $20,000. Additionally, Martin Madrazo offers a $10,000 bonus for using his preferred weapon, which will be indicated in the top left corner of the screen once players enter the search area. Therefore, successfully completing a hit with the specified weapon can net players a total of $30,000 per mission. Besides the monetary reward, players will also earn RP (Reputation Points) to help level up their character.

In summary, Madrazo Hits offer a lucrative and engaging daily activity for GTA Online players, combining the thrill of bounty hunting with substantial rewards. By following the outlined steps and utilizing the preferred weapons, players can efficiently complete these missions and enhance their in-game progression.

First Published Date: 19 Jul, 06:36 IST
