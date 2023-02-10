GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles

Last week was quite slow as far as GTA online is concerned. While there were podium and prize ride cars up for grabs, players were only offered Stinger GT for podium and Lifeguard for the prize ride. Apart from that, the time trial challenge prizes were also not very impressive. But things are about to change this week. Rockstar Games has brought some really cool prizes in the latest update which will be active between February 9 to February 15. And with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC being delayed for the time being, players should really check out the events and try to grab the cars. Know how to.

This week's main attraction is the Classique Broadway, there are two new cars added in this update as podium and prize ride vehicles. Additionally, Valentine's Day events have also been added for players to play and win cool rewards. Players can also take advantage of all the available offers for the week as well. Let us take a close look.

GTA Online weekly update: February 9-15

For the Podium vehicle, players will get a chance to win the Albany Roosevelt. For the unaware, it is a classic limousine based on the 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan. The car has been made available in the ongoing lucky draw competition which can be accessed through The Diamond Casino & Resort. It is located in East Vinewood right next to Los Santos Freeway.

Coming to Prize Ride, this week players will get the Obey 8F Drafter. It's a two-seater race car based on the 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe. Winning it is quite simple. You just need to participate in the Pursuit Race Series races and finish in top two spots for two consecutive days.

And if you're new to GTA online and are wondering how to win the podium car, don't worry. Just follow the following quick guide.

1. Go to Diamond Casino and find the Lucky Wheel.

2. Press the button to participate in the competition and then confirm your choice.

3. Spin the wheel to stand a chance to win the car.

Please note, you get a single spin to win the car and it is not guaranteed that you will end up winning it. There are a total of 20 prizes including the podium car and you need to be incredibly lucky to actually get it.