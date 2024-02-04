 GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S | Gaming News
Home Gaming News GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S

GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S

GTA V Xbox Cheats: Want to tweak your gameplay in GTA V and get vehicles and weapons for free? Check out the list of all GTA V cheat codes for Xbox Series X/S.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 04 2024, 14:44 IST
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
GTA 5
1/4 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
2/4 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
3/4 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/4 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 5
View all Images
GTA V PS5 Cheats: Check the list of GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S. (Rockstar Games)

GTA V Xbox Cheats: Even though GTA VI has been announced, GTA V continues to attract players courtesy of an enthralling and action-packed storyline, a vast open world and a constantly evolving multiplayer mode. Interestingly, GTA V is also one of the very few games that allows players to enter cheats. GTA V cheat codes not only tweak the gameplay elements but can also be used to spawn weapons and vehicles. Not only on PC but GTA V cheat codes can also be used on consoles like Xbox Series X/S. So, if you're new to the game, then check out GTA V Xbox Cheats.

Also Read: GTA V PC Cheats for February 2024

GTA V Xbox Cheats

Note: If you're looking to use GTA V Xbox Cheats, do note that trophies get disabled the moment you enter cheats. Also, GTA V Xbox Cheats do not work in GTA Online. Also note that if you're looking for unlimited money cheats or unlimited ammo cheats then you'll be disappointed to know that GTA V does not have such cheats.

GTA V cheat codes for Xbox Series X/S

Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Give Weapons: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Sliding Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Rapid: GT RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Feb, 14:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets