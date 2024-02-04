GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S

GTA V Xbox Cheats: Even though GTA VI has been announced, GTA V continues to attract players courtesy of an enthralling and action-packed storyline, a vast open world and a constantly evolving multiplayer mode. Interestingly, GTA V is also one of the very few games that allows players to enter cheats. GTA V cheat codes not only tweak the gameplay elements but can also be used to spawn weapons and vehicles. Not only on PC but GTA V cheat codes can also be used on consoles like Xbox Series X/S. So, if you're new to the game, then check out GTA V Xbox Cheats.

GTA V Xbox Cheats

Note: If you're looking to use GTA V Xbox Cheats, do note that trophies get disabled the moment you enter cheats. Also, GTA V Xbox Cheats do not work in GTA Online. Also note that if you're looking for unlimited money cheats or unlimited ammo cheats then you'll be disappointed to know that GTA V does not have such cheats.

GTA V cheat codes for Xbox Series X/S

Invincibility: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Max Health and Armor: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

Give Weapons: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Super Jump: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

Moon Gravity: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

Raise Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Fast Run: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Fast Swim: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

Recharge Ability: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

Give Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Explosive Melee Attacks: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

Explosive Bullets: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Slow Motion Aim: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

Drunk Mode: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Change Weather: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Sliding Cars: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Slow Motion: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

Spawn Comet: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Spawn Sanchez: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn Trashmaster: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Limo: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

Spawn Caddy: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Spawn Rapid: GT RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

Spawn Duster: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

