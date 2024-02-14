 Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far | Gaming News
Home Gaming News Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far

Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far

Baldur’s Gate 3, last year’s most critically acclaimed video game, has brought in about $90 million since its August release for parent company Hasbro Inc. through a licensing deal.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 07:28 IST
Hasbro
Baldur’s Gate 3 has generated $90 million in revenue for Hasbro Inc. (Reuters)
Hasbro
Baldur’s Gate 3 has generated $90 million in revenue for Hasbro Inc. (Reuters)

 Baldur's Gate 3, last year's most critically acclaimed video game, has brought in about $90 million since its August release for parent company Hasbro Inc. through a licensing deal. 

Made by Belgian developer Larian Studios, Baldur's Gate 3 licensed property from Dungeons & Dragons, a famous role playing game by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast. 

“As you turn the corner into 2024, in the front half of the year, you're still going to have the tail from Baldur's Gate 3,” Hasbro Chief Executive Officer Chris Cocks said on a call with analysts, adding that sales will persist through the year, but at a slower pace than the third and fourth quarter.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

On Monday, Baldur's Gate 3 reached 500,000 reviews on PC game marketplace Steam, which were “overwhelmingly positive.” The title has sold millions of copies across PC, Xbox, PlayStation 5, and Mac. It won 2023's Game of the Year award at the Game Awards.

Also, read these top stories today:

Beware of the subscription trap! Over half of the consumers surveyed have experienced subscription traps, hidden charges and other dark patterns on purchasing apps or other software through their mobile app stores. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Self-driving cars are powering on! This CEO breaks it all down for the people on the road. Check it all out here

Good news for Apple! Apple led the India tablet PC market in 2023 as well as in the December quarter with a 25 per cent. Samsung was at the second spot with a 23 per cent market share in 2023, market research firm CyberMedia Research said. Read all about it here

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 07:28 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch: Bad news! Know what just happened to Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets