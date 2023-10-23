Icon
Hurry! Roblox cuts subscription fees by half; grab it before it is gone

Hurry! Roblox cuts subscription fees by half; grab it before it is gone

Roblox entices game developers with reduced fees for a subscription before December 15, offering more income and exposure opportunities.

Oct 23 2023, 18:20 IST
Roblox offers game developers exclusive discounts on subscriptions. (AP)
Roblox offers game developers exclusive discounts on subscriptions. (AP)

Roblox is making a big offer to game makers on its platform, and it's set to change how online games work. They want game creators to add in-experience subscriptions to their games before December 15. And in return, Roblox will cut the fees they usually charge.

Here's the deal: If developers add subscriptions before December 15, they'll pay a lower fee to Roblox. Usually, Roblox takes 30% of the money from subscriptions, but for a limited time, they're cutting it to 15%. This lower fee will be for a lengthy period until March 15, 2024, according to a Transcontinental Times report.

Extra Benefits for Game Developers

But there are some important things to know. First, the lower fee only lasts until March 15, 2024. After that, it goes back to 30%. And the extra money developers make during the discount time will be paid to them in one go in April 2024.

Developers who take up this offer get more than just lower fees. Roblox might put their games in a special section where people can discover new games with subscriptions. This can help their games get more players. Also, if developers post pictures or videos of their subscriptions and tag @Roblox on social media, they might get featured on Roblox's official marketing channels.

Transitioning from Passes to Subscriptions

There's one thing to remember. Subscriptions won't start until November when Roblox officially launches them. But until then, the current passes will still work. Roblox plans to change these passes into subscriptions once the new feature is ready.

Another thing to know is how developers get paid. Subscribers pay in their own money, but developers get paid in Robux, which is Roblox's in-game money. This makes it easier for developers because they don't have to deal with different types of money.

Roblox is excited about this offer, and they hope it encourages more game creators to use subscriptions in their games. It's a chance to earn more money and get more players to enjoy their games. If you are a game developer, this might be an opportunity you don't want to miss.

First Published Date: 23 Oct, 18:20 IST
