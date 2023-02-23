Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE

Dreamotion and Krafton, makers of popular battle royale game New State Mobile, today announced pre-registration for an all – new Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires, a real-time player-versus-player (PvP) strategy game. Krafton has reimagined the game for the Indian audience, bringing several new updates including full-fledged Hindi language support to provide an immersive experience for the Indian gaming community. The pre-registration for the game has opened and interested players can register for the game to get an early access once the game is officially launched in March 2023. Let's take a quick look into the game.

Road to Valor: Empires to be launched in March

In Road to Valor: Empires, the first casual game for India from Krafton, players embark on a quest to build armies and win thrilling battles while commanding mythical guardians and troops. With the addition of the Hindi user interface, players can enjoy a visual journey as they play with various civilizations. Furthermore, exclusive India-specific updates include the option to create custom rooms where users can host, spectate, and play together with fellow gamers. Keeping in mind the regional pricing, the new optional starter pack with exclusive rewards for Indian users will also be available starting at Rs. 29.

In addition to being made available in Hindi, the game will also subsequently support other Indian languages. More than just a launch, RTV Empires will also bring in new content regularly such as new characters, civilizations, in-game events, and esports tournaments.

"We are eager to bring the all-new Road to Valor: Empires to India and hope that users enjoy the interplay of strategy, realistic graphics, and exclusive features that the game offers. With thrilling large-scale wars, and a host of characters, we are excited for users to experience the game. The new custom room feature will help casual players in India invite and jump into quick 2v2 matches or even spectate top players” said Junyoung Lee, CEO, Dreamotion.

Key features of the game include:

Command armies, your way: It is a real-time PVP strategy game where players can outplay their opponents by creating their own army from different factions and unique units to claim the throne.

Hindi and English language support: With the latest addition of Hindi UI users can choose to enjoy the game in a way that feels natural to them

Bring legends to life: Choose characters from different mythologies and experiment with a diverse range of characters. From Athena, the Goddess of War, to Odin, the King of Asgard, to Caeser and and Cyrus players can select their guardians and experiment to see which characters and armies suit their playing style.

Stunning visuals: Realistic and fierce battles with immersive experience. From cavalry rushing to destroy enemy towers, continuing the fight even when knocked from their horses - feel the realistic fierce feel of battle right in your hands

No one way to glory: Choose different mythological beasts and gods from the myths of multiple cultures and pit them against your enemy's army while you're vying for supremacy. As you gradually progress, you unlock features, heroes, units and better upgrades to your troops

Host epic battles: Custom rooms to host, spectate and enjoy multi-player experiences with friends

Road to Valor: Empires is the successor to Road to Valor: World War II, which launched in January 2019 and crossed more than 3 million downloads. Players can now pre-register to download the game from the Google Play and the Apple App Store and the title will be available to play in March 2023.

To pre-register for Road to Valor: Empires, you can visit Google Play Store and App Store on iOS and look for the game.