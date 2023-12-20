Latest Fortnite update brings changes to core gameplay elements; Check out what's new

Fortnite has undergone a myriad of changes lately, and now it is not limited to just one game, but a combination of multiple ones. At the Big Bang event hosted earlier this month, Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, ushered the game into a new era, making it more than just a battle royale game by announcing brand new modes - LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. These modes joined existing ones like Zero Build and Battle Royale. Fortnite has announced yet another expansive update that brings massive improvements aimed at enhancing the player experience. Check out everything new in the latest Fortnite update.

In a blog post, Fortnite announced that this update hits key areas the developers want to improve before the year ends. Another update is being planned for an early 2024 release.

Fortnite Battle Royale

The movement speed while crouching and running has been increased. Additionally, the camera movement has been reduced and tweaks have been made to the player's perspective to provide a smoother gameplay experience. The movement animations have also been updated to align better with the speed adjustments.

There have been some issues with the icon, environment, and weapon visibility in the past, so tweaks have also been made, including better night and Storm's edge visibility, changes in Frenzy Auto Shotgun, and the Thunder Burst SMG weapon icons.

Lego Fortnite

A bug has been fixed that made players lose items after being eliminated in the transition between aboveground and belowground.

Rocket Racing

In the Rocket Racing mode, efforts have been made to reduce the lengthy queue times and help players get into races faster.

The car-on-car collisions have also been made a bit less punishing to aid players in crossing the finish line without their cars being destroyed completely. To unlock the Jackie Outfit, players with Gold I rank now need to complete one full race.

Fortnite Festival

Fortnite says they have fixed an error that caused players to see an empty song library in the Main Stage after suspending Fortnite on their device. Moreover, players can now jump from balconies as the fall damage has been disabled in the Main Stage's Backstage. Furthermore, the “Restart Song” functionality has been disabled until a bug that caused the game to be unresponsive is fixed.

So, what are you waiting for? Log into Fortnite and enjoy these exciting changes now!