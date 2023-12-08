Icon
Home Gaming News Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters

Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters

Epic Games Inc. on Thursday released Lego Fortnite, the first in a series of new titles from the closely held video-game giant as part of an effort to expand beyond its cartoonish shooting game franchise.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 12:22 IST
Icon
After Fortnite, Garena Free Fire, BGMI to host virtual concerts collaborating with Blackpink and Justin Bieber
Epic games
1/6 It seems like the season of virtual concerts for the online battle royale games. All the major games have either already hosted or plan to host their first ever in-game music event. (Epic Games)
image caption
2/6 The trend started with Fortnite when in April, the popular first-person shooter invited Travis Scott for an online concert. The concert witnessed a giant hologram of the singer appearing in the landscape to perform his songs. (Epic Games)
image caption
3/6 According to reports, more than 12 million players logged in for the Fortnite concert. (Travis Scott YouTube)
Epic games
4/6 BGMI is also going to host its maiden virtual concert featuring Kpop sensation Blackpink. In a two day event, four concerts will be held for players to log in and enjoy the performance. It has also been announced that Blackpink will be releasing an exclusive track during the concert. (Blackpink Instagram)
Epic games
5/6 Later in August, Garena Free Fire will also join the list of virtual concerts as the popular battle royale game is set to celebrate its 5th anniversary with an in-game performance by Justin Bieber. Just like Blackpink, Justin Bieber will also be releasing a new song during the concert. (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
image caption
6/6 The games are also supplementing the events with exclusive costumes, skins and other purchasable merchandise that players can buy to show support for their favorite musician. The purchases also allow the games to generate a high revenue from these events. (Epic Games)
Epic games
icon View all Images
Epic’s digital video game storefront currently sells Lego’s video games, including the Lego Batman series. (Bloomberg)

Epic Games Inc. on Thursday released Lego Fortnite, the first in a series of new titles from the closely held video-game giant as part of an effort to expand beyond its cartoonish shooting game franchise.

The new game lets players craft their own tools, weapons and shelters as they try to survive in a sometimes hostile environment. It's part of a larger strategy by Epic to create more virtual worlds where gamers can socialize and play, while incorporating outfits and other elements purchased in the original Fortnite game. “This is just the first step, but it's a huge step in terms of changing the way people interact with gaming ecosystems like ours,” Epic President Adam Sussman said in an interview.

Epic is also releasing Rocket Racing, a car racing game, on Friday, and Fortnite Festival, a music title where players can start a band or perform as a solo artist. It debuts on Dec. 9 in an online promotion with the singer the Weeknd.

Fortnite became a global phenomenon in 2017 after Epic debuted a “battle royale” mode where players from around the world could compete in matches until the last one was standing. The company has continued to keep the game fresh, introducing costumes and gear tied popular brands like Star Wars and Marvel Comics. It's still the most viewed game on Amazon.com Inc.'s Twitch streaming service. Last month, Fortnite attracted a record 44.7 million players in one day after the company released a nostalgic Fortnite OG version that include elements from the very first edition.

Lego Fortnite joins a survival-crafting genre of games that has drawn millions of players to titles such as Iron Gate Studio's Valheim and Studio Wildcard's Ark: Survival Evolved. The release follows last year's investment of  $1 billion in Epic by Kirkbi, the family holding company that controls the Lego Group.

Less than a year ago, Epic Executive Vice President Saxs Persson made a bold decision that has since become lore at the North Carolina-based company. Epic developers redrew, reanimated and reconfigured 1,200 of the skins, or outfits, players purchased in Fortnite in the blocky Lego style. That way, the digital items players purchased for between $7 and $16 since Fortnite's original launch could be carried over into Lego Fortnite.

“It was one of those swallow-hard-and-commit moments,” Persson said in an interview, adding that Epic plans to do this for every new Fortnite outfit going forward. “It's a big commitment. But 10 years from now, we will look back and say, ‘That was a decision that changed how players thought about their investment in the long term.'”

In-game purchases form an increasing portion of video game companies' revenue as free-to-play games like Fortnite are the industry's new norm. Some two-thirds of Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts Inc.'s bookings come from the sale of video-game cosmetics, subscriptions or other digital goods. Fortnite players spend billions of dollars a year on in-game purchases.“Players will have more utility for the cosmetics they produce across the whole ecosystem versus just an individual experience,” Sussman said. 

Lego Fortnite also progresses Epic Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney's vision for the metaverse, an online, 3D social environment where players' avatars interact and express themselves. One core tenet is interoperability — the notion that intellectual property, digital assets and avatars can translate from one online experience to another. 

Epic is utilizing some of its other businesses, such as the Unreal game engine, software which is used to build Epic's games and other top titles like Capcom Co.'s Street Fighter 5. In March, Epic announced that users could design and publish their own Fortnite-like games using Unreal. In the program's first six months, Epic paid out over $120 million to amateur game developers, who published their creations as commercial products.

Rocket Racing was developed by Epic subsidiary Psyonix, maker of the hit game Rocket League, and will exist as a mode within the main Fortnite game. Fortnite Festival  was developed by Epic subsidiary Harmonix, maker of the Rock Band game. Fortnite attracted greater attention for some of the musical performances hosted within the game, including shows by Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. In September, Epic sold the music site Bandcamp.

Epic has also spent millions offering weekly free games to users of its digital marketplace, the Epic Games Store, with the goal of bringing gamers into its ecosystem. The company is fighting Alphabet Inc.'s Google in court over its mobile app store policies, which Sweeney described as a “fake open ecosystem.” 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 12:22 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon