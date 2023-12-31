Icon
Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled

Lucia voice in GTA 6? Is Manni L. Perez behind it? Has the mystery been unravelled

Who is the Lucia voice in GTA 6? Fans speculate Manni L. Perez is the one. Dive into the excitement and speculation surrounding this highly-anticipated gaming revelation.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 31 2023, 15:00 IST
The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as Rockstar Games teases fans with the prospect of GTA 6. Since the release of the first official trailer, enthusiasts have been engrossed in a debate about the identity of Lucia, one of the game's protagonists. This trend mirrors the past excitement when fans swiftly identified Ned Luke as Michael De Santa in GTA 5 shortly after its trailer release. The biggest mystery surrounds the Lucia voice in GTA 6

The trailer hints at Lucia as one of the main protagonists. Though two potential actors, Manni L. Perez and Ana Esposito, have been proposed, the community is leaning towards Manni L. Perez now as the likely voice behind Lucia in GTA 6, driven by scenes from her previous works.

Manni L. Perez: A Fit Connection to Lucia?

Fans initiated their quest for Lucia's voice actor immediately after the December 5, 2023 trailer drop, eventually narrowing down the possibilities to Perez and Esposito. Manni L. Perez's social media presence, showcasing her workouts, has fueled speculation about the correlation between her physical activities and Lucia's potential actions in the game.

Despite the lack of official confirmation from the studio or the actress, fans are intrigued by Manni L. Perez's previous role in Law and Order: SVU, evidenced by a shared clip on social media. The anticipation is set to heighten with the release of the second trailer, expected to provide more clarity.

In an intriguing twist, an interview with Manni L. Perez shared by @_Dyllie on X raises questions. When questioned about her involvement in GTA 6, she denied any connection. However, a discernible hesitation in her response has left fans pondering the possibility that she may be bound by confidentiality.

Conversely, Ana Esposito remains in contention as Lucia's potential voice actor. Supporters of this theory have presented a side-by-side comparison of Esposito with a scene from the trailer, emphasizing their visual resemblance. As of now, neither Esposito nor the studio has confirmed this speculation, leaving the GTA 6 community eagerly awaiting the unveiling of Lucia's true voice in the forthcoming second trailer.

First Published Date: 31 Dec, 15:00 IST
