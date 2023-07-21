Home Gaming News Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more

Get up to 75 percent off on Epic Games such as Alan Wake Remastered, FIFA 23, and more. Check discounts from this big sale here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 21 2023, 16:00 IST
Are you a gamer? If yes, then there is good news for you. As a part of the annual summer sale, Epic Games is offering massive discounts on its game titles, be it old or new, and you can get up to 75 percent discount on select games.

The sale has already begun. It started on July 20 and will last till August 3, 8:30 PM IST. Another amusing piece of news is that you can earn 10 percent cashback on the purchase of any old or new PC or app game. However, an important this to note is that you will not be able to play the game till 14 days after the purchase.

Check out the amazing deals and discounts on the top games.

Discounted games

Alan Wake Remastered

The game is inspired by Alan Wake's book. It is based on a horror story where his wife is missing and he's desperate to find her. Now the story which he had written is coming true in the game but with a plot twist where he has to fight the darkness to save his missing wife.

On Epic Games, the game is priced at Rs.709, however, you can get it for only Rs.283.60, giving you a massive discount of 60 percent.

GTA 5

GTA is a game developed by Rockstar North, it is the 5th game title of its HD universe. In the game, three different criminals, retired bank robber Michael De Santa, street gangster Franklin Clinton, and drug dealer and gunslinger Trevor Philipsteam unite for different heist experiences. It is a multiplayer game that you can enjoy with your friends.

The original price of the game is Rs.2321.44, but on Epic games you can get it for Rs.1160.72, giving you a discount of 50 percent.

FIFA 23

FIFA 23 is the latestFIFA game by EA Sports, and it has a ton of game modes such as career mode, skill games, tournaments, VOLTA football, Pro clubs, and more. It is also the last football game to feature the FIFA tag. And now you can get the game at a huge discount.

The retail price of the game is Rs.3499, however, on Epic Games, you can get it for Rs.874.75, giving you a discount of 75 percent.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 15:59 IST
