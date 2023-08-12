Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths

The next installment in the epic Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 3, has officially been confirmed for a November release this year, and fans are buzzing with anticipation. The game's plot will seamlessly continue from the events of ‘Modern Warfare 2', where Task Force 141, under the leadership of the iconic Captain Price, battles the nefarious Vladimir Makarov, the long-standing antagonist of the Modern Warfare universe, in a desperate attempt to thwart his villainous machinations.

A Leak Sparks Speculation

Excitingly, a recent leak has surfaced, shedding light on a crucial aspect of the game's campaign—the fate of some of our beloved characters. Details on these potential deaths are outlined below, adding a new layer of intrigue to the game.

Actor's Cryptic Clues

The hint came from none other than Elliot Knight, the talented actor behind the character Kyle "Gaz" Garrick in Modern Warfare 3's campaign. A video posted by Knight on the popular social media platform TikTok sparked fervent speculation. One fervent fan pleaded, "Please don't die Gaz in MW3," to which Knight intriguingly responded, "Let me tell you something, 2 sad deaths and 1 good death."

This revelation carries weight, as Knight, being part of the cast, may have gained insight into the full script, including the fate of his character, and perhaps even of other characters in the same scene. While the exact identities of those facing demise remain shrouded in mystery, educated guesses can be ventured. If we're bracing ourselves for "2 sad deaths," it suggests that two characters cherished by the fanbase may meet their tragic end.

Among the characters that could potentially be facing these "sad deaths" are Gaz, Captain Price, Alex, Farah, Alejandro, Ghost, Soap, and Nikolai—each holding a special place in fans' hearts.

Moreover, the tantalizing prospect of a "good death" opens intriguing possibilities. Candidates for this intriguing fate might include Graves, General Shephard, or the central antagonist himself, Makarov.

Countdown to Action

Mark the date on your calendars, as Modern Warfare 3 will launch on November 10, 2023, across various platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, according to a Sportskeeda report. An enticing bonus awaits fans who choose to pre-order the game, granting them early access to the campaign on November 2, 2023.