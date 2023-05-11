National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

The online gaming segment is one of those which has benefited massively from the new technologies that have been launched. In 2021, it was experimenting with blockchain technology and how to give creators more control over the games. In 2022, it became all about mixed reality as AR/VR devices became more efficient. Now, with the rise of AI, the gaming industry has been aiming to incorporate advanced analytics capabilities that it offers. To shed more light on how technology is bringing a revolution to the online gaming industry, we at HT Tech had a conversation with Mihir Sanchala, AVP Technology, PlayerzPot.

Q. 1 How have you seen technology grow in the last year?

The gaming business in India has expanded because of the speedy progression of innovation and various significant game organizations. Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science, supported by educated youthful players. The market is extremely unsparing, and players are expanding models with AR and VR to invigorate clients.

While different businesses are hung up appreciating Web 3.0 and Metaverse, the gaming sector has gone far ahead with high-definition displays, cutting-edge graphics, facial identification, voice recognition, or techniques using gesture control. By and large, expanded reality (ER) and augmented reality (AR) exceed all expectations to make enrapturing encounters in both genuine and virtual conditions.

Q. 2 Trends that you foresee over the short term?

The tech industry and online gaming industry have been on the forefront of revolutionizing user experience. With every login, companies strive to provide the best experience possible. The shift from console gaming to mobile gaming has been a game-changer for the industry. The latest technology and innovations have enabled gaming companies to experiment with new features and trends that can attract even the most casual sports enthusiasts. And with the rise of fantasy sports, these technological changes are set to bring about tremendous growth in the industry. This growth will not only benefit businesses but also make it easier for players to participate and enjoy the games they love. According to me some of the trends will emerge in the tech and gaming industries in the future are-

Artificial Intelligence

AI can change and improve gaming experience in many ways and we are already experiencing AI in its initial stage. The introduction of AI in the gaming sector lets you discover virtual life in front of your eyes.

Cloud Gaming

Cloud gaming is often called next-gen gaming. It allows gamers to play games on a server without worrying about downloading the game or ensuring device compatibility.

Development in AR/VR Technologies

Gaming today is an experience, and augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) brings an improved hyper-real gaming experience to the gamer. AR with audio and visuals enables gamers to interact and experience gaming in real time. On the other hand, virtual reality takes the user completely and virtually in the gaming environment.

Cross-Platform App Development

Gaming is a dynamic industry; it has evolved from console gaming to mobile gaming quickly. And gaming enterprises have acknowledged these changes and incorporated them into their development programs even quicker.

Blockchain

Blockchain is one of the most innovative technologies that still have a lot left to be explored. This innovation has allowed gaming companies to take leverage of its powerful data encryption technology, which helps them to keep their platform secure and safe during any transaction.

Q. 3 What are some of the major bottlenecks in technology at present, and how do you think they can be solved?

The world of technology is constantly evolving and expanding, and with it comes a high demand for skilled professionals. However, finding the right candidate with the perfect skill set can be a major challenge for companies. That's where education comes in. By focusing on engineering colleges and providing hands-on training during college days, we can ensure that students are not only equipped with the necessary technical knowledge but also have practical experience to back it up. This approach will not only benefit companies in their search for skilled workers but will also empower students to become job-ready and succeed in the ever-evolving tech industry. It's an exciting time to be in technology, and by investing in education, we can continue to push its boundaries and shape the future.

With the growing popularity of mobile applications, developing and maintaining applications that run seamlessly across multiple platforms has become a major challenge for developers. The differences in operating systems, screen sizes, and hardware configurations pose a significant bottleneck, particularly for businesses looking to develop applications that cater to a large user base. Cross-platform technologies like Flutter and React Native have emerged as a solution to this problem, enabling developers to create high-performing applications that work seamlessly across multiple platforms. By leveraging these technologies, development teams can focus on feature development and enhancing user experience, without having to worry about managing different platforms separately. This not only speeds up the development process but also allows businesses to reach a wider audience with their applications. We at PlayerzPot have gone up the ladder by implementing cross-platform technologies thus focusing more on user experience.

Q. 4 What role do you see AI play in gaming technology?

In today's age of technology, AI has become a game-changer for businesses. With its advanced analytical capabilities, it can quickly and efficiently handle the regular or hygiene work of analysis. This enables brands to make informed decisions regarding their business and cohorts. By leveraging AI, companies can free up valuable time and resources that can be utilized elsewhere. However, it's important to note that AI is not a complete replacement for human analysis. Human expertise and experience play a crucial role in building different and more analytical cases that can help the brand in the long run. Therefore, businesses should strive to strike a balance between AI and human analysis to achieve optimal results. With the right combination of technology and human intelligence, brands can make data-driven decisions that drive growth and success.