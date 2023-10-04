Icon
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more

Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more

From Super Mario Bros. Wonder to Sonic Superstars, check out the upcoming Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 17:40 IST
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 is set to launch soon on the Nintendo Switch. (Hot Wheels Unleashed 2)

Since its launch in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch has gone from strength to strength, even surpassing the sales of Nintendo's previous best-selling console in the US, the Wii. This becomes even more impressive due to the fact that it is massively underpowered compared to its two main rivals in the gaming console industry - PlayStation and Xbox. While it doesn't get exactly the same AAA titles as its rivals, it does have its own exclusives which are extremely popular, especially among young gamers. Nintendo recently held its Direct event where it showcased several games that are due to launch soon, despite the Switch now nearing the end of its life-cycle and the Switch 2 reportedly in development.

From Super Mario Bros. Wonder to Sonic Superstars, check out the upcoming Nintendo Switch games in 2023.

1. Sonic Superstars - October 17

Sonic Superstars is an upcoming 3D platform game that is a modern take on the classic 2D action-packed Sonic games. In Sonic Superstars, players can choose from the four legacy characters - Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose. Players can also wield Emerald powers to move and attack in either solo or multiplayer modes. Dr. Eggman and Fang return as the antagonists and they will be joined by a new adversary.

2. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - October 19

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is an upcoming racing game and a sequel to 2021's extremely popular Hot Wheels Unleashed. This time around, players can enjoy a story-driven campaign mode and save the city from destruction. It also features other game modes such as quick race, time attack, split screen, elimination, drift master, and more. Players can boost the performance of their vehicles with the new skill system and equip specific perks from 3 different categories. A range of new vehicles will be available along with new ATVs and motorcycles.

3. Super Mario. Bros Wonder - October 20

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an upcoming 2D platform game developed and published by Nintendo. The game is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch. In the game, players will be able to choose from familiar characters such as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Yoshi, and Toad. With new power-ups, players will have an advantage while facing enemies. They will also witness unexpected events in the game with the new Wonder Flowers. Up to 3 players can team up locally and go on an adventure together.

4. Just Dance 2024 - October 24

Just Dance 2024 is an upcoming dance video game and the fifteenth entry in the Just Dance series. This time around, players can enjoy 40 new songs including hits such as “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny, and “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK. The tracklist features a variety of genres and eras: from Latin, Rock, and Hop to K-Pop.

5. Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1 - October 24

Konami is bringing legacy Metal Gear Solid titles to the Nintendo Switch with the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. It includes HD versions of the first 3 Metal Gear Solid games - Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. However, Metal Gear Solid 4 won't be part of this collection due to it being a PlayStation 3 exclusive. The collection will also include several multimedia files detailing the history of Konami's Metal Gear franchise.

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 17:01 IST
