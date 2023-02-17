Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users

The latest installment of the God of War series, God of War: Ragnarok, was launched by Sony Interactive Entertainment on November 9, 2022. The action-adventure game has received praise from both critics and players alike. The game has also won numerous awards at the Game Awards 2022 including best narrative and best performance. But if you still haven't gotten your hands on the game yet, there is a chance for you to enjoy up to 3 hours of the game for absolutely free. But it comes with just one pre-condition that you must have the PlayStation Plus Premium (also called Deluxe) membership. Know the details.

The developers of the game, Santa Monica Studio, tweeted on February 16, “PlayStation Plus Premium members can now try out #GodofWarRagnarok for up to 3 hours with the brand new game trial! If you haven't picked up God of War Ragnarök already, now's the perfect time to give it a shot”.

PlayStation Plus offers God of War: Ragnarok gameplay for free

While the game is available on both PS4 and PS5, this trial version of the game that lets players play it for up to 3 hours is only available on PlayStation 5. So, if you are a PS4 user, you will not be able to take advantage of this offer even if you do have the Premium subscription.

If you wish to pick up the title to play the entire journey, you should know that the game is available for a price of Rs. 4,999. For the unaware, it is a single-player campaign-style game with offline play enabled. The game is rated 18 and has trigger warnings for language and violence.

God of War: Ragnarok is the ninth title in the series and the first cross-generation game of the franchise. Based on Norse mythology, the game is set in ancient Scandinavia and features series protagonist, Kratos, and his teenage son, Atreus. Concluding the Norse era of the series, the game covers Ragnarok, the eschatological event which is central to Norse mythology and was foretold to happen in the previous game after Kratos killed the Aesir god Baldur.