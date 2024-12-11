PlayStation turns 30: How to claim free game gift and more

Sony is celebrating PlayStation's 30th anniversary with a special gift to its community: a free game titled My First Gran Turismo. This marks another exciting moment in a year already full of updates, such as the introduction of retro PS sounds and themes. The free game aims to attract more players to the popular Gran Turismo franchise by offering a simplified experience, serving as an introduction to the acclaimed Gran Turismo 7.

What is My First Gran Turismo?

My First Gran Turismo is designed for players who are new to the series, providing an accessible way to get familiar with the core gameplay mechanics of the full Gran Turismo 7 title. The game lets newcomers experience key elements of the racing simulator in a more straightforward format, creating a bridge to the more complex full version.

The free game is part of Sony's strategy to expand its Gran Turismo fan base. By offering My First Gran Turismo for free, the company hopes to encourage players to move on to the full Gran Turismo 7, which is currently available at a discounted price of $29.39, as part of the 30th-anniversary celebration. This special offer runs until December 21, 2024.

How to Claim My First Gran Turismo: To get started, follow these simple steps:

Visit the PlayStation Store: Log into your PlayStation account and go to the store. Find the Game: Search for My First Gran Turismo in the library. Add to Your Library: Click “Add to Library” to claim the game. Download and Play: Once added, download and begin playing.

Additionally, the game offers a bonus for players who transition to Gran Turismo 7 later. Up to 18 cars obtained in My First Gran Turismo can be transferred to the full game, providing a boost for those continuing their racing journey.