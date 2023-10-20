PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more

PlayStation has been one of Sony's most successful ventures in the last few decades. Its consoles have garnered a massive following, with the latest launches being in high demand. Just a few days ago, Sony introduced an updated version of the PlayStation 5 (PS5), offering the same gaming experience and processing power in a smaller and more compact form factor. Apart from physical releases, the gaming giant also offers games digitally for purchase via its PlayStation Store. Every month, Sony releases a list of the top 10 most downloaded games of the past month among users in the US/Canada and the EU.

PSN most downloaded games of September: US/Canada

NBA 2K24 is the most downloaded game of September, following its release on September 8, 2023. Other recently released games also make the list such as Baldur's Gate 3, Mortal Kombat 1, EA Sports FC 24, The Crew Motorfest, and Madden NFL 24. Perhaps the most surprising entry in the top 10 is GTA 5, which is the eighth most downloaded game of September. Despite being released a decade ago, GTA 5 maintains its massive popularity which has helped it become the second best-selling video game of all time.

1.NBA 2K24

2. Baldur's Gate 3

3. Mortal Kombat 1

4. EA Sports FC 24

5. Madden NFL 24

6. The Crew Motorfest

7. Payday 3

8. GTA 5

9. Lies of P

10. Cyberpunk 2077

PSN most downloaded games of September: EU

Unsurprisingly, EA Sports FC 24 has become the most downloaded game of September in the EU. Despite moving away from the ‘FIFA' moniker, the game retains its massive popularity. Baldur's Gate 3 is the second most downloaded game of the month, followed by NBA 2K24. Interestingly, GTA 5 gets a top-10 spot in this list too, being the sixth most downloaded game of September. Other new games such as Lies of P, and Mortal Kombat 1 also make the list.

1. EA Sports FC 24

2. Baldur's Gate 3

3. NBA 2K24

4. The Crew Motorfest

5. Mortal Kombat 1

6. GTA 5

7. Payday 3

8. Cyberpunk 2077

9. Lies of P

10. Hogwarts Legacy

With the launch of the new and slimmer PlayStation 5 just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see how many more gamers Sony acquires, despite keeping the price of its new console exactly the same.