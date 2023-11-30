Pokemon GO named 'Best Ongoing Game' in Google Play 2023 list

In a resounding triumph for Pokemon GO, the augmented reality mobile game developed by Niantic has clinched the prestigious title of ‘Best Ongoing Game' in the esteemed Google Play Awards for the year 2023 in India. This recognition underscores the remarkable journey of Pokemon GO, which has tirelessly engaged players for seven years since its inception. The game's unwavering success lies in its ability to deliver captivating augmented reality experiences, an innovative fusion of technology, and a robust sense of community interaction that resonates with millions of trainers both in India and around the globe.

Since its launch in 2016, Niantic has demonstrated its dedication to captivating Pokemon enthusiasts worldwide, encouraging them to explore their surroundings in pursuit of virtual creatures. The company's commitment to enhancing the Pokemon GO adventure is evident through the introduction of exciting features, events, in-game rewards, and regular innovative updates that keep the experience fresh and immersive for trainers.

Pokemon GO Goes Multilingual

Niantic has also recently added Hindi language support to Pokemon GO, aiming to broaden the game's appeal to a wider audience in India.

Omar Tellez, Vice President for Emerging Markets at Niantic, expressed his enthusiasm about the award, stating, “The acknowledgment of Pokemon GO as the Best Ongoing Game on Google Play in India is a celebration of the collaborative spirit that defines Niantic and our incredible community. This recognition reflects our Trainers' and communities' uninterrupted love, which has been growing with each passing year since we introduced the game to the world in 2016."

Tellez continued, expressing gratitude to Indian trainers for their contributions to expanding the Pokemon GO community. He also noted the delight in witnessing new trainers embarking on their Pokemon adventures.

The ‘Best Ongoing Game' award signifies not only the game's enduring popularity but also the shared passion that unites Pokemon GO's global community. The game stands as a timeless adventure, transcending geographical boundaries and welcoming players of all backgrounds to immerse themselves in augmented reality experiences.

As the Pokemon GO community celebrates this achievement, players are reminded to be aware of their surroundings and adhere to guidelines from local health authorities while enjoying the game.