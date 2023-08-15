Home Gaming News PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming

PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming

Sony’s mid-generation refresh of the PlayStation 5 could feature a slightly changed design, as per a new leaked video. Check details about the upcoming PS5 Slim.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 15 2023, 11:25 IST
5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
God of War Ragnarok
1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
image caption
2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
image caption
4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
PlayStation 5
View all Images
PS5 Slim is expected to be a more affordable version of the PS5. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Sony's PlayStation 5 came out in November 2019 but the launch was plagued with supply-chain issues. As the world was dealing with manufacturing problems due to COVID-19, it also led to a global semiconductor shortage. It resulted in severe shortages of the PS5 as the stocks disappeared the minute pre-bookings went live, and it was rarely seen on the store shelves. It also gave rise to scalpers who sold the console at astronomical prices. Fortunately, all these issues are now in the rear window as we're entering the 3rd year of the PS5, and Sony has big plans for the future.

As per reports, the Japanese corporation is currently developing a PS5 Slim and it could feature a slightly changed design in comparison to the present PS5.

PS5 Slim: Details

Going by previous trends, Sony tends to bring out mid-generation console refreshes, as it did with the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. The PS4 saw two models come out mid-life - PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, and both models targeted different consumer groups. While the PS4 Pro was a more spec-heavy version of the base PS4, with features like more processing power, and 4K upscaling, the PS4 Slim was the same as the base PS4 but in a more compact and lightweight shell.

This is expected to be the case with the ninth generation of consoles as well. A few days ago, a video surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing the dummy case of the alleged PS5 Slim. Posted by a developer @BwE_Dev, the PS5 Slim with the model number CFI 2016 can be seen with four different quarters of faceplates, instead of just two whole plates on the top and bottom.

If this appears to be true, it would mean that the PS5 Slim would not be compatible with the existing faceplates of the PS5. Although it carries over the familiar form factor of the PS5, the PS5 Slim could feature a more pronounced disc drive, as per the reports. The dummy case shows two front-mounted USB ports.

About PS5 Slim

While not much is known about the PS5 Slim previous reports have hinted that it could feature a more power efficient 5 nm APU which would allow Sony to cut down on the bulkiness of the console, making it thinner and lighter.

When launched, it is expected to be priced at $399, a price point at which Sony currently sells its PS5 Digital Edition.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Aug, 11:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets