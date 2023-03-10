    Trending News

    Home Gaming News PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features

    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features

    Sony's latest 7.0 update for the PS5 brings a bunch of new features such as Discord Integration, Voice Commands, improved Variable Refresh Rate support among other features.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 15:35 IST
    PS5 update Version 7.0 has been released with a bunch of new features. (Sony)

    Sony latest update for the PS5 and it might be its biggest one to date. Since its launch in November 2020, Sony's latest console has been in very high demand, so much so that stocks run out the minute they are released. Though the situation has now improved with Sony claiming that the PS5 shortage is over. With next-gen features and powerful specs, the PS5, alongside the Xbox Series X, is the best console to buy.

    With the latest update, Sony has added a bunch of new features to the PS5. Version 7.0 of the PS5 system brings new features for essential apps such as Discord, alongside a bunch of system improvements. Check out the full features here.

    1. Discord Integration

    After more than 2 years of life, PS5 has finally received Discord integration. Although users could previously link their PSN accounts to Discord, the ability was limited to gameplay sharing, rather than communication. PS5 owners will now be able to transfer Discord calls to their console using their mobile or PC. After the update, users can directly join Discord voice chats from their PS5.

    2. Variable Refresh Rate for 1440p display

    Sony is adding Variable Refresh Rate support on the PS5 for 1440p displays. This will enable smoother gameplay and improved visual fidelity in games. This is great news especially for gamers who use monitors rather than TVs for gaming. More modes and HDMI options are now supported too.

    3. Voice Commands

    The 7.0 update also brings new voice command features to the PS5. Players can now capture the gameplay by saying phrases like “Hey PlayStation, start recording” or “Hey PlayStation, capture that”. Although the DualSense controller already has a dedicated capture button, this feature will add another way for players to capture and share their gameplay.

    4. Wireless DualSense update

    Sony's DualSense controller is one of the best in the market. However, to update it, players still needed to plug it into their PS5. Well no more! Sony has finally added the support for wireless DualSense update, meaning you will no longer see a “Your controller needs an update” notification and be forced to plug it in.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 15:35 IST
