    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Gaming News Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash

    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash

    The open world format allows characters to roam around inside the fictional Scottish castle, attending magic classes and casting spells as they compete in quests.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Feb 12 2023, 10:36 IST
    5 BEST video games of 2022; God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Stray and more
    God of War Ragnarok
    1/5 God of War Ragnarok - The highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s game, God of War Ragnarok continues the Norse saga as you follow Kratos and Atreus to the Nine Realms in search for answers while Asgardian forces hunt them down. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    2/5 Stray - Popularly known as the ‘cat game’, Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set in the detailed but decaying cybercity where you play as a cat trying to unravel a mystery as you try to escape the city. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    3/5 Elden Ring - Elden Ring is the latest action-RPG by FromSoftware. Make your way across the lands ruled by Queen Marika as you fight through the world of monsters in a bid to collect all the Great Runes and become Elden Lord. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.  (PlayStation)
    image caption
    4/5 Horizon Forbidden West - Aloy is back to solve the mystery that has plagued the world. In Horizon Forbidden West, the land is dying so Aloy heads to the forbidden land of the west. Explore distant lands, fight bigger and more awe-inspiring machines, and encounter astonishing new tribes as you make your way across the post-apocalyptic world. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5. (PlayStation)
    image caption
    5/5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is being considered one of the best launches in the history of Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward’s FPS saga. It only borrows the name from the 2009 game, and features an all-new storyline with familiar faces of the Task Force 141 returning. Available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows. (Activision Blizzard)
    Hogwarts Legacy
    View all Images
    In the game, developed by Avalanche Software and edited by Warner Bros' Portkey Games, players virtually explore the "Harry Potter" universe as a student. (Hogwarts Legacy)

    The highly anticipated video game "Hogwarts Legacy" was met with largely positive reviews after its release Friday, despite some gameplay quibbles and the controversy that has dogged the Wizarding World's original creator.

    In the game, developed by Avalanche Software and edited by Warner Bros' Portkey Games, players virtually explore the "Harry Potter" universe as a student attending the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s.

    The so-called open world format allows characters to roam around inside the fictional Scottish castle, attending magic classes and casting spells as they compete in quests.

    Even before its release, "Hogwarts Legacy" elicited strong opinions online, as "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling has faced accusations of transphobia for putting an emphasis on biological sex over gender identity.

    Still, review aggregator site Metacritic awarded the release a score of 85 out of 100, based on more than 60 different critics' opinions.

    Specialty video game site IGN gave the title a nine out of 10, saying it "absolutely nails the vibe of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry" and calling the adventure sequences "stupefyingly good," though it took away a point for plot holes and graphics glitches.

    And despite the universe's decades of back material to draw on, the site Gaming Age said the game "doesn't just bathe in the reflected warm glow of nostalgia," but also offers new contributions.

    The site Digital Trends, however, gave "Hogwarts Legacy" 2.5 stars out of five, panning a "cold and clinical" undertaking with a design that "lacks imagination."

    Some gamers and streamers have publicized their decision to boycott the game in protest of Rowling's views on transgender rights, though the official "Hogwarts Legacy" website says the author was not directly involved in its creation.

    Writing at tech website Wired, game reviewer Jaina Grey, who is a transgender woman and former "Potter" fan, called the gameplay "dated" and "lifeless."

    But Grey said her real issue with the game is the "hurt" she feels from Rowling's comments about trans women.

    "There are places we can't return to. Places like Hogwarts," Grey said.

    Despite the friction surrounding its debut, "Hogwarts Legacy" has already logged an impressive opening, topping the charts on the Steam download platform Friday.

    It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PCs, and is set for release on Nintendo Switch later this year.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 12 Feb, 10:36 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble