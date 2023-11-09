Icon
Home Gaming News Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates

Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates

Roblox Corp., the video-game platform popular among teenagers, surged by the most in almost nine months after reporting third-quarter bookings and revenue that far exceeded Wall Street’s projections.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 07:16 IST
Icon
Roblox
Roblox quarter bookings and revenue jumped drastically. Check reports. (REUTERS)
Roblox
Roblox quarter bookings and revenue jumped drastically. Check reports. (REUTERS)

Roblox Corp., the video-game platform popular among teenagers, surged by the most in almost nine months after reporting third-quarter bookings and revenue that far exceeded Wall Street's projections. 

Bookings jumped 20% to $839.5 million from a year earlier, the San Mateo, California-based company said Wednesday, surpassing the $822 million that analysts had estimated. The company's popularity among young adults delivered Roblox $81.1 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, also exceeding expectations. 

The earnings beat marks a comeback for a stock that plunged in August after disclosing surprising misses in users and active playing time. An acceleration in advertising revenue and growth in new areas including music and shopping are expected to further fuel Roblox's sales in the coming years. Meanwhile, the company is turning to artificial intelligence to create more content. 

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Shares soared 16% to $40.75 at 9:50 a.m. in New York, heading for the highest close since July. 

Roblox is just the latest company to benefit from a resilience in video-game demand. Nintendo Co. surged overnight after raising its annual profit forecast and announcing the development of a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda franchise. Electronic Arts has also gained since reporting better-than-expected bookings and raising its full-year guidance earnings guidance. 

Along with bookings, investors in the gaming company key in on daily active users and hours engaged. Roblox said daily users came to 70.2 million, in line with analysts' projections. Hours engaged hit 16 billion, up 20% from a year earlier. 

Roblox said in a letter to shareholders that growth in the quarter was particularly strong in western Europe and east Asia, even as the US and Canada continued to contribute the most bookings. An overall slowdown in spending improved margins, the company said. 

“We have reached a period where we can now moderate the growth rate of both our operating expenses and our capital investments,” Roblox said in its letter. “For the foreseeable future, we expect to target operating costs in aggregate to grow generally at or slower than the rate of bookings growth.”

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now! 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 07:16 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Google
Google’s ‘Project Hug’ Cast by Epic Games as App Market Power Crusade
Roblox
Roblox Bookings, Revenue Beat Estimates
GTA 5
Rockstar Games announces GTA 6! Know exciting details
GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon